Beth Malone & More to Star in SEUSSICAL at Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the full Cast and Creative team for SEUSSICAL, running July 30 – August 4, 2024 at the Byham Theater. This fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza brings to life Dr. Seuss's beloved characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and Gertrude McFuzz, in a story that celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of friendship, loyalty, and community.

Pittsburgh CLO is a leading producer of musical theater experiences, committed to providing high-quality entertainment and fostering a love of the performing arts within the Pittsburgh community. With a rich history of Broadway-caliber productions, Pittsburgh CLO continues to inspire audiences through the power of live theater. The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals included LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater (July 19th thru September 1st), WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, as well as this production of SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

"This year marks the 120th anniversary of Dr. Theodore Seuss Geisel's birth, and what better way to celebrate his legacy than with a production of SEUSSICAL," says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "This show captures the whimsy and wonder of Dr. Seuss's world, bringing joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages. We are excited to honor his creative genius and share this magical musical experience with the Pittsburgh community."

Tickets are available now at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666.

THE CAST OF SEUSSICAL INCLUDES:

BETH MALONE

(Cat in the Hat) Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Fun Home, (Tony Nominee), Angels in America (Revival), Ring of Fire, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee, Out Critics Circle Honoree). TV credits include Series Regular on Apple TV's, City on Fire. Gaslit, (Hulu), All Rise, Brainded, Bull, (all for CBS), Chicago Med, Bluff City Law, (NBC), The Baker and The Beauty, (ABC). Film credits: tick, tick…BOOM!, The Comedian, and Brittany Runs a Marathon. Beth is the co- book writer of the musical Starstruck.

JACOB KEITH WATSON

(Horton) is thrilled to be back at PCLO after previously playing Amos Hart in Chicago. Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along (Terry/Mr. Spencer), Carousel (Enoch Snow), Hello, Dolly!, Violet, Amélie, The Phantom of the Opera. NYC: Oliver, 1776, Mack & Mabel, Sweet Charity. National tour: Chicago (Amos Hart). Regional: Into the Woods (The Baker), Shrek the Musical (Shrek), Swept Away, The Music Man (Marcellus). Television: Annie Live on NBC (Mr. Bundles) and The Gilded Age.

KATE LOPREST

(Mayzie) is pleased to return to PCLO having previously played Woman #2 in Swing and Cosette in Les Miserables. Broadway: First Date (Allison, OBC), Hairspray (Amber), Xanadu, Wonderland, The Drowsy Chaperone. Tour: Wicked (Glinda, Nessa u/s), Little House on the Prairie (Nellie Oleson, 1st Nat’l). Regional: The Guthrie, Asolo Rep, Old Globe, Barrington Stage, Ogunquit Playhouse, Washington National and Dallas Opera Theatre, and others. Select TV: Law and Order: SVU (ADA Heidi Russell), FBI, Boardwalk Empire (Corrine). www.kateloprest.com @kloprest

SUSANA CORDÓN

(Gertrude) a recent 2024 graduate at Carnegie Mellon University, Susana played Desiree in CMU's Senior Production of A Little Night Music and Olive Ostrovsky in CMU's 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. PCLO credits include Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act, Godspell, and A Musical Christmas Carol. Susana can also be seen this summer as Elizabeth in PCLO's Young Frankenstein at the Greer Cabaret Theater.

DARIUS HARPER

(Sour Kangaroo) (He/They) Past productions include Kinky Boots (Lola) and Once On This Island (Papa Ge). Some credits include: Kinky Boots (1st natl, PCLO, Fulton Theatre), The Book of Mormon (1st natl), After Midnight. Darius was the original vocalist in Cirque Du Soleil's Volta, now streaming on Spotify and AppleTV. Most recently Darius was in the world premiere of The Preacher’s Wife a new musical at The Alliance Theatre. Thank you to Billy Mason and Mark Fleischer for always saying yes! Hudson Artists Agency. @DariusHarius

HENRY THOMAS

(Jojo) is an 11-year-old student of the CLO Academy. Prior PCLO credits: A Musical Christmas Carol ‘22 and ‘23 (Wyatt Cratchit), The Sound of Music (Kurt von Trapp), Kinky Boots (Young Charlie), and The Wizard of Oz (Coroner). He wishes to thank his family, friends and instructors at the CLO Academy, South Park Children’s Theatre, and KO Middle School for their continued guidance and support.

BRETT BARTHELEMY

(Teen Ensemble) just recently graduated from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School as a Musical Theatre Major. He was previously seen in A Chorus Line (Cut Dancer), directed by Baayork Lee with Pittsburgh CLO and Titanic (Jim Farrell) at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. Brett is attending PACE University in NYC in the fall of 2024, for his BFA in Musical Theatre.

SKY BENNETT

(Swing) has previously danced in the ensemble of previous CLO productions of Disney’s Newsies, Mamma Mia!, Grease, Oklahoma!, and Kinky Boots. Sky also performed in the international tour of West Side Story, (A-Rab, u/s Action) spanning ten countries in two continents, including the show’s premiere performance in India. Other appearances include Carousel at Riverside Theatre, and Broadway Bares 2022. Pace University 2020.

KRISTEN GRACE BROWN

(Ensemble) Credits: Anything Goes (Pittsburgh CLO), Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz (Paper Mill Playhouse), Elvis: A Musical Revolution (North Shore), 42nd Street (Broadway At Music Circus Sacramento), White Christmas (Bucks County), Joseph… Dreamcoat (Tuacahn Amphitheatre), Mamma Mia! (The Palace Theatre), Little Women (Meg, Skyline Theatre), Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical (National Tour). BFA Musical Theatre, Syracuse University. KristenGraceBrown.com. @kriistengrace

JUSTIN DEPARIS

(Ensemble) was last seen in A Chorus Line (Al DeLuca). Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin. Other Regional Credits include: Paper Mill Playhouse, Fulton Theater, MSMT, Lyric Theater OKC, and Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Proud Florida State and Georgetown alum.

ZEPHANIAH DIVINE

(Ensemble / Wickersham) is a recent graduate of Texas State's Musical Theatre Class of 2024. His other credits include Once On This Island (PCLO), Guys and Dolls (PCLO), Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (PCLO), RENT (Texas State).

IAN DOMINGUEZ BALL

(Ensemble / Wickersham) Point Park University graduate and now based in NYC, he has been previously worked at various theaters such as Tuacahn Center for the Arts and Tokyu Theater Orb. Instagram: @iandominguezball TikTok: @iandomingueball

KYLIE EDWARDS

(Ensemble / Bird Girl) is a rising junior musical theatre major at Carnegie Mellon University. Her regional credits include Dreamgirls (The Muny), Anything Goes (PCLO), Guys and Dolls (PCLO), and Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 (PCLO). @kylie.edwards1

LUCAS FEDELE

(Ensemble) Julia Deberson Award-winner and 15-year veteran of the CLO ensemble is happy to be back on the boards. Favorite PCLO credits include the title role in Fiddler on the Roof, Coricopat in Cats opposite Katie Terza, and most importantly the guy selling balloons at the beginning of Kopit and Yeston’s Phantom. TV: Outsiders. National tours: Hello, Dolly!, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Regional: Arena Stage, Drury Lane, Kansas City Starlight, West Virginia Public Theatre, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, City Theatre.

LAURA GULEY

(Ensemble/Mayor's Wife/Assistant Dance Captain) Previous PCLO Credits: Anything Goes. National Tour: Tootsie (Sandy U/S). Select Regional: The Music Man (Marian U/S, Marriott Theatre); White Christmas (Judy U/S), Mary Poppins (Miss Andrews, Birdwoman U/S), Joseph...Dreamcoat, Wonderland (Mad Hatter U/S, Tuacahn); Rock of Ages (Waitress #1: Sherrie/Regina U/S, Engeman Theatre), A Chorus Line (Bebe), The Music Man (Zaneeta, Lexington Theatre Company. Penn State. @lauraguley

JESSICA ICE

(Ensemble / Bird Girl / Dance Captain) is a Pittsburgh native and has been seen in over a dozen PCLO productions, most recently Guys and Dolls. Other credits: Guys and Dolls (The Rev), Cabaret (Theatre SilCo), and Elf The Musical (Broadway National Tour). @icejm

LINNEA MCKINNEY

(Teen Ensemble) is a senior MT major at Lincoln Park. Her favorite roles include Mean Girls (Regina George) at the CLO Academy and Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary Magdalene) at Fringe Arts. Linnea could most recently be seen touring throughout Europe with Jon Anderson (lead singer of YES) as a featured and backing vocalist and guitarist.

DEVIN NEILSON

(Ensemble) is making his PCLO debut! Tour: Cats. Regional: Disney’s Newsies, Mamma Mia!, Shrek, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins, and Something Rotten!.

SAMANTHA NELSON

(Ensemble) is currently a sophomore at Carnegie Mellon University, she's pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre. With a track record including two Jimmy Award nominations and performances on Broadway, Samantha's enthusiasm for this production is palpable.

RORY PRICHARD

(Jojo Standby) is a proud student at the CLO Academy and Pittsburgh Ballet Theater School. Recent credits include The Music Man (Gracie Shinn, Pittsburgh CLO), The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition (Cowardly Lion/Zeke, Pittsburgh CLO Academy), Any Dream Will Do (Narrator, Pittsburgh Musical Theater) As a survivor herself, Rory is also an advocate for Childhood Cancer awareness and research.

BRITTANY PENT ROHM

(Ensemble / Bird Girl) Recent/Favorite credits include Guys & Dolls, Frozen: A Musical Spectacular!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Into The Woods, and Sweet Charity. Brittany is a choreographer for Cedar Fair Entertainment Company & Co-Founder of Elevé National Dance Competition. A proud graduate of Point Park University & Pittsburgh CAPA!

KAI SACHON

(Teen Ensemble) is a recent graduate of Pittsburgh CAPA and is continuing his education at the University of Michigan for his BFA in Musical Theatre! This year, Kai was named the 2024 Best Actor at the Gene Kelly Awards and was a nominee at the Jimmy Awards. Kai has had the privilege of working with Bill T. Jones at the Pittsburgh Opera in We Shall Not Be Moved as swing, as well as countless performances at his high school. @kai.sachon

MEGAN SELL

(Ensemble) was last seen dancing on the Tuacahn stage in Southern Utah in Tarzan, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Megan has also performed onboard Disney Cruise Lines on The Disney Fantasy and The Disney Wonder, at Universal Studios, Busch Gardens and on the Today Show in NYC. Favorite regional shows include: Shrek, Hello, Dolly!, Peter Pan, Sister Act and White Christmas.

BB STONE

(Swing) is thrilled to return to PCLO after making her debut in West Side Story earlier this summer. Regional: The Cher Show (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Gateway), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Disney’s Newsies (The Gateway), All Shook Up, South Pacific, Mamma Mia! (Flat Rock Playhouse). OCU Alum! @bbstone

DAVIS WAYNE

(Ensemble / Wickersham) was last seen in Natasha Pierre… Favorite credits, Broadway: Hadestown, New York, New York! Tours: Hello, Dolly! Regional Riff in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (Muny), Joey in CLO’s production of Sister Act, as well as other shows at The Muny, Pioneer theatre, and North Shore. @davis_wayne