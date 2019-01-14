Bernadette Peters Announces Concert Dates in Vancouver, Hawaii, London, and More

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters has just released new concert dates with stops across the US, Canada, and UK. Find the full list below! Visit www.bernadettepeters.com for tickets.

Wed, JAN 16

Hayes Hall, Naples, FL

Tue, JAN 22

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

Thu, JAN 24

McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

Sat, JAN 26

Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa, CA

Sat, FEB 16

Hawaii Theatre, Honolulu, HI

Fri, FEB 22

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL

Sat, MAR 09

Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, Canada

Fri, MAR 15

Smith Center, Las Vegas, NV

Sun, MAR 24

John H Mulroy Civic Center, Syracuse, NY

Sat, MAR 30

Zeiterion Theatre, New Bedford, MA

Sun, APR 14

Kravis Center, West Palm Beach, FL

Fri, APR 19

Overture Center for the Arts, Madison, WI

Sat, MAY 11

Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Mon, JUN 10

Lyceum Theatre, London, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 12

Usher Hall, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 14

Symphony Hall, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 16

The Lowry Hotel, Manchester, United Kingdom

Throughout her illustrious career, Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, on television, in concert, and in the recording industry. In 2003, she received her seventh Tony Award nomination for her electrifying portrayal of Momma Rose in Sam Mendes' record-breaking Broadway revival of Gypsy.



One of Broadway's brightest stars, Peters received both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her critically-acclaimed performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical Song and Dance. She garnered Tony nominations for her memorable performance as Momma Rose in Sam Mendes' critically-acclaimed revival of Gypsy. Peters also received Tony nominations for her work in the 1992 musical The Goodbye Girl; Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George; the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel; and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her memorable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.



While Peters is best known for her work in the theatre, her career doesn't end at the footlights. She boasts an impressive list of television credits ranging from performing arts specials such as PBS' Evening at Pops and The Kennedy Center Honors to appearances in variety shows such as The Carol Burnett Show and an Emmy-nominated performance on The Muppet Show. She appeared in the star-studded Sondheim: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and also played an opera diva-on-the-verge-of-a-nervous-breakdown in Terrence McNally's The Last Mile, both for PBS' highly acclaimed Great Performances series. Other television credits include PBS's Hey Mr. Producer!: The Musical World of Cameron Mackintosh and the ABC-TV special Quincy Jones: The First 50 Years.



A performer of amazing versatility, Peters has lit up the silver screen in 17 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Film credits include The Jerk with Steve Martin, The Longest Yard with Burt Reynolds, Silent Movie with Mel Brooks, Annie with Carol Burnett, Pink Cadillac with Clint Eastwood, Slaves of New York with Mercedes Ruehl, Woody Allen's Alice with Mia Farrow, Impromptu with Hugh Grant and Mandy Patinkin, and most recently, It Runs in the Family, starring opposite Kirk and Michael Douglas.

Bernadette Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Gay Men's Health Crisis, for whom she also performed in a benefit concert version of Anyone Can Whistle. Peters' "pet project" is Broadway Barks, an annual, star-studded dog adoption event, she founded with friend Mary Tyler Moore, benefiting animal shelters throughout New York. She resides in New York City and Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

