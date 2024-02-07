Bernadette Peters, Adrienne Warren, Max von Essen & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2024-25 Season

Carnegie Hall has revealed its programming for its 2024–2025 season, including approximately 170 concerts by many of the world’s finest artists and ensembles, plus wide-reaching education and social impact programs created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

From the World of Broadway

Tony Award–winning stage and screen icon Bernadette Peters returns to Carnegie Hall after nearly 30 years. The performance was recorded for her 1997 album 'Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall'. Actress and vocalist Jinkx Monsoon, who broke box office records in Broadway’s Chicago and made history as the first and only artist to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice, makes her Carnegie Hall debut. Tony Award nominees Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber present a Zankel Hall concert performance of the delightful Pete ‘n’ Keely. Pete 'n' Keely premiered off-Broadway in December 2, 2000, and centers on a live taping of a 1968 TV special that reunites a divorced singing duo. Simard can soon be seen in the world premiere stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her in Chicago.

A Night Honoring Tina Turner with Adrienne Warren will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Featuring the Tony Award winner for the title role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, the concert celebrates the legacy of the iconic Tina Turner and the countless artists she inspired.

On Friday, November 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris) joins The New York Pops for an all-new program, One Night Only: An Evening with Max von Essen, featuring favorites from the American songbook and more.

The New York Pops’ annual holiday tradition returns on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. with Merry and Bright featuring Broadway star Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

Commemorating its 30th year, Pink Martini takes to the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in November performing their irresistible, postmodern amalgam of music from around the world, anchored by 20th-century pop and jazz. Singer-songwriter Michael Feinstein returns with three concerts that illuminate classics from the Great American Songbook and Broadway.

Global icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo brings her world tour, celebrating her incomparable 40-year career, to Carnegie Hall in November. The following month, A Night of Inspiration—an uplifting evening of music, dance, and spoken word from diverse traditions featuring an all-star lineup of artists under the direction of Ray Chew—returns to Carnegie Hall in December.

2024–2025 Carnegie Hall Season Overview

Major programming highlights include Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds), a season-long festival celebrating the vibrant sounds, diverse traditions, and influence of Latin culture in the United States with performances spanning a range of genres, highlighting the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music; four Perspectives series curated by celebrated artists—pianists Lang Lang and Mitsuko Uchida, violinist Maxim Vengerov, and vocalist, composer, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant; and the season-long appointment of Gabriela Ortiz to hold the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer’s Chair.

“We are thrilled to share our plans for the 2024–2025 season with a lineup featuring so many of today’s finest artists,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director. “A focus on the enormous impact of Latin culture in the United States is threaded throughout this season, inviting audiences to experience a range of exciting performances from classical music and new works to contemporary popular music as part of our latest Carnegie Hall festival. As we enter the new season, we also look forward to musical journeys with our five Perspectives and Debs artists who have each curated fascinating concert series for the Hall’s audiences, reflecting their musical interests and viewpoints. From the best in early music to presentations featuring the most interesting musical innovators of today, it is a season that we hope will stimulate and inspire concertgoers as they explore these programs.”

Carnegie Hall’s 2024–2025 season launches on Tuesday, October 8 with a festive Opening Night Gala performance by Gustavo Dudamel leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Lang Lang, plus Ginastera’s ballet Estancia with baritone Gustavo Castillo. Mr. Dudamel and the Philharmonic return the following evening with the New York premiere of a new work for cellist Alisa Weilerstein by Gabriela Ortiz, holder of the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer’s Chair, and Felix Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, narrated by internationally renowned Spanish actress María Valverde. For their third and final performance, Dudamel and the orchestra reunite with Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, a three-time Grammy and 18-time Latin Grammy winner who returns following her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in 2022. These concerts launch Carnegie Hall’s season-long festival Nuestros sonidos: Celebrating Latin Culture in the US.

Five curated concert series by eminent musicians are major programmatic pillars in 2024–2025, including residencies by four Carnegie Hall Perspectives artists. Beloved pianist Mitsuko Uchida returns for the third and final installment of her three-season Perspectives, presenting a four-concert series this season that includes performances of works by Mozart, Schubert, and Beethoven; her eagerly anticipated solo recital; chamber music with select musicians from the Marlboro Festival; the close of her multi-season residency with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra; and a solo appearance with Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

World renowned pianist Lang Lang launches his two-season Perspectives this season, marking a new chapter in his long and illustrious history at Carnegie Hall. In addition to his Opening Night performance, he returns in March to collaborate with soprano Angel Blue in her Carnegie Hall recital debut and to present his own solo recital to include works by Fauré, Chopin, and Robert Schumann.

Celebrated violinist Maxim Vengerov kicks off his three-year Perspectives series in 2024–2025, offering a remarkable opportunity to experience the astonishing breadth of his artistry. In November, he performs Mozart’s complete works for violin and orchestra with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra joined by Orpheus violinist Miho Saegusa and guest violist Lawrence Power. In January, he performs Brahms’s Violin Concerto with Myung-Whun Chung and The Met Orchestra. Mr. Vengerov’s residency will also include a fall public master class for young professional violinists, exploring Mozart concerti, presented by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

One of the world’s most respected jazz musicians, fearless vocalist, composer, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant presents a four-concert Perspectives next season showcasing her artistic vision and passion for musical storytelling. As part of her series, she will continue her acclaimed duo partnership with pianist Sullivan Fortner; lead her sought-after quartet; perform inventive new arrangements of jazz ballads with innovative orchestra The Knights; and present Ogresse, a haunting musical fable that features her own original illustrations and costume designs, with an ensemble led by Darcy James Argue.

For its fifth curated series, Carnegie Hall has appointed Gabriela Ortiz as holder of the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer’s Chair for the 2024–2025 season. Ms. Ortiz’s Debs residency includes seven concerts throughout the season. Her series includes orchestral works featured in concerts by The Met Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic (including the new cello concerto for Alisa Weilerstein); the New York premiere of Can We Know the Sound of Forgiveness, a groundbreaking collaborative performance by The Crossing and others merging her music with visual art, dance, movement, and spoken word; and performances of her music by fellow innovators including Roomful of Teeth, Tambuco Percussion Ensemble, violinist María Duenas, Attacca Quartet, and more.

Anchoring Carnegie Hall’s 2024-2025 season will be Nuestros sonidos (Our Sounds)—a joyous celebration of the vibrant sounds, pioneering rhythms, and endlessly diverse traditions, and enormous influence of Latin culture in the United States, including vital contributions from the Caribbean.

As part of this programming thread running throughout the season, 16 concerts across the Hall’s three performance venues will feature Nuestros sonidos festival concerts, ranging from salsa, bachata, and Latin jazz to reggaeton, hip-hop, Tejano, classical, and much more, highlighting the game-changing contributions and constant evolution of Latin music from the 1930s to today, with a special focus on genres that have developed and thrived in the US. Free concerts in New York City neighborhoods presented through the Carnegie Hall Citywide free concert series, a free Family Day open house in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing, and exclusive content streaming on Carnegie Hall+, the Hall’s premium subscription video-on-demand channel, will round out the Hall’s programming.

In spring 2025, the Nuestros sonidos festival will further extend beyond the walls of Carnegie Hall to include public events hosted by leading cultural institutions in New York and beyond, offering an expansive exploration that includes visual art exhibitions, dance performances, film screenings, and more. A complete schedule of events will be announced in the coming months.

Carnegie Hall also invites audiences to explore traditions from important musical centers around the globe next season with two five-day performance series in 2024. From October 25-29, the Hall shines a spotlight on music from South Africa, welcoming several of the country’s leading musicians to New York City to perform, including celebrated jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, genre-defying cellist Abel Selacoe and his Bantu Ensemble, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and two of South Africa’s foremost singer-songwriters: Zolani Mahola and Jesse Clegg who will appear in a not-to-be missed double bill program. As part of the exploration, works by South African composers will also be performed by The MET Orchestra Chamber Ensemble collaborating with overtone singer Gareth Lubbe, and Ensemble Connect.

In addition, from December 3-7, Carnegie Hall will join music lovers around the world in commemorating the 2024 Year of Czech Music, a decennial celebration that highlights legendary Czech composers. At the Hall’s celebration, Chief Conductor and Music Director Semyon Bychkov and the Czech Philharmonic return to the Hall for the first time since 2018, joined by Yo-Yo Ma, Gil Shaham, and Daniil Trifonov performing beloved and lesser-known concertos by Dvořák, plus music by Smetana Gustav Mahler, and Janáček’s magnificent Glagolitic Mass featuring the Prague Philharmonic Choir. This Prague Philharmonic Choir will return for its own performance of Czech choral works on a series that also features an all-Czech program by today’s most celebrated Czech string quartet—the Pavel Haas Quartet—and a special concert with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Met Chamber Ensemble.

Highlights of Carnegie Hall’s 2024–2025 season will also include performances by many of the top orchestras from around the world including the Berliner Philharmoniker, conducted by Kirill Petrenko; the London Symphony Orchestra in their first Carnegie Hall appearances in 20 years, led by newly appointed chief conductor Sir Antonio Pappano; the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra with its next chief conductor Klaus Mäkelä; and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra led by Riccardo Muti.

Along with the season-opening performances by Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, 2024–2025 includes concerts by Andris Nelsons with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Muti with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst with The Cleveland Orchestra; Myung-Whun Chung and Yannick Nézet-Séguin with The Met Orchestra; and Nézet-Séguin leading three concerts with The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary next season, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s appears four times in 2024–2025, including concerts with conductors Louis Langrée and Raphaël Pichon, both making their Carnegie Hall debuts. In his final season as OSL Principal Conductor, Bernard Labadie leads two concerts, concluding his OSL tenure with a performance of Bach’s St. John Passion.

After their highly celebrated Carnegie Hall debut in 2023, the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra returns next season under the direction of Anthony Parnther. The season also includes annual Carnegie Hall appearances by the Sphinx Virtuosi and New York String Orchestra.

In addition to performances curated by Debs Composers Chair Gabriela Ortiz, contemporary music offerings will include three 2025 concerts paying tribute to the late Pierre Boulez in his centenary year. These include a Zankel Hall Center Stage performance by George Lewis and International Contemporary Ensemble titled “Boulez Rebooted,” highlighting the composer’s revolutionary creative work involving the intersection of technology and performance; a recital by pianist Pierre Laurent-Aimard, a founding member of Boulez’s Ensemble intercontemporain, including works by Boulez with selections by Bartók, Ravel, and Schoenberg; and a concert by Ensemble Connect to include Berio’s Ricorrenze per quintetto a fiato—a Pierre Boulez per il suo sessantesimo compleanno.

The Knights return with their three-concert series in Zankel Hall, led by artistic directors Colin and Eric Jacobsen. With creative programs designed to expand the boundaries of classical music, the concerts will feature special guests Aaron Diehl, Aoife O’Donovan, Christina Courtin, and more. American Composers Orchestra presents two performances led by Mei-Ann Chen and Tito Muñoz, who conducts premieres by Clarice Assad and Edmar Castañeda as part of the Nuestros sonidos festival.

Other concerts of note include the Kronos Quartet with a special program that pays tribute to Terry Reilly’s 90th birthday with a new commission by the composer and the next two installments of cellist Alisa Weilerstein’s FRAGMENTS, an innovative multi-year project for solo cello, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall, that weaves together movements of Bach’s solo cello suites with newly commissioned works, responsive lighting, and scenic architecture.

Among early music highlights: Les Arts Florissants returns for two performances this season, including a performance celebrating the 80th birthday of founder and artistic director William Christie and a program, led by violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte, marking the 300th anniversary of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. As part of their multi-year Handel project at Carnegie Hall, The English Concert with Artistic Director Harry Bicket returns in May with Giulio Cesare in Egitto with a cast to include countertenor Christophe Dumaux in the title role joined by soprano Louise Alder (Cleopatra).

Along with the debut recital by soprano Angel Blue, vocal offerings in 2024–2025 include the Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage recital debut of Swedish soprano Nina Stemme and the return of tenor Piotr Beczała in recital on Carnegie Hall’s main stage.

In addition to Perspectives artists Lang Lang and Mitsuko Uchida, pianists appearing in recital next season include Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Leif Ove Andsnes, Yulianna Avdeeva, Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, Zlata Chochieva, Seong-Jin Cho, Mao Fujita, Kirill Gerstein (making his Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage debut), Filippo Gorini, Hélène Grimaud, Evgeny Kissin, Igor Levit, Yunchan Lim, Bruce Liu, Conrad Tao, Daniil Trifonov, and Nobuyuki Tsujii. Star violinists Janine Jansen and Anne-Sophie Mutter both present 2024–2025 recitals in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage.

Next season’s schedule also includes a number of all-star pairings including a duo-recital with pianists Yuja Wang and Víkingur Ólafsson; and recitals by clarinetist Anthony McGill with pianist Emanuel Ax; violinist Leonidas Kavakos with pianist Daniil Trifonov; and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason with pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Among the season’s chamber music highlights: The Met Orchestra Chamber Ensemble returns for its six-concert series, which includes musical collaborations with Ben Bliss, Michelle DeYoung, Gareth Lubbe, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Two esteemed quartets—Belcea Quartet and Quatuor Ébène—join together for octets by Felix Mendelssohn and Enescu; violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter teams with longtime collaborators pianist Yefim Bronfman and cellist Pablo Ferrández for an all-Beethoven trio concert; and the Danish String Quartet returns for the finale of their four-year Doppelganger project, performing music by Schubert alongside the New York premiere of a new work by Bent Sørensen (co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall).

Pianist Evgeny Kissin returns to Carnegie Hall for three May 2025 appearances with a special focus on the music of Shostakovich, marking 50 years since the composer’s death. Following an expansive solo recital program, he is joined by violinist Gidon Kremer, violist Maxim Rysanov, and cellist Gautier Capuçon for all three Shostakovich sonatas for string instruments and piano. Mr. Kissin also collaborates with violinist Gidon Kremer, cellist Giedre Dirvanauskaite, the Kopelman Quartet, and more for a highly personal tribute to Shostakovich, featuring the composer’s Four Verses of Captain Lebyadkin; his Piano Quintet, Piano Trio No. 2; and From Jewish Folk Poetry.

Prior to the 2024–2025 season, Carnegie Hall will present World Orchestra Week (WOW!), a week-long celebration of international youth orchestras from August 1–7, 2024. This summer festival will feature ensembles from five continents, performing in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with some of today’s most internationally recognized artists. The line-up includes the National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela led by Gustavo Dudamel; the North American debut of the Africa United Youth Orchestra; the Beijing Youth Symphony Orchestra led by Lü Jia with pipa player Wu Man; the European Union Youth Orchestra conducted by Iván Fischer and featuring pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason; and the Afghan Youth Orchestra led by Tiago Moreira da Silva. These five visiting orchestras with be joined by Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, led by Marin Alsop and joined by pianist Jean Yves-Thibaudet, and NYO2, conducted by Teddy Abrams. During the day, the community of more than 700 stellar young musicians from around the world will also take part in cultural exchange and communal music making, including a large-scale play-in event involving all festival participants.

Looking beyond the walls of Carnegie Hall and into the city’s neighborhoods, the Carnegie Hall Citywide concert series continues with free performances offered in venues throughout New York City, including annual summer concerts in Bryant Park and Madison Square Park. The 2024–2025 Carnegie Hall Citywide season to include dozens of performances in all five boroughs with the best in classical, jazz, folk, Latin music, and more will be announced in late summer 2024.

Extending the reach of musical experiences from Carnegie Hall’s stages to listeners everywhere, Carnegie Hall and WQXR FM in New York will partner for a fourteenth consecutive year to produce Carnegie Hall Live, an engaging live radio broadcast and digital series featuring performances from throughout the Hall’s season. This year’s series launches on October 8 with Carnegie Hall’s Opening Night Gala performance featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel. The full 2024–2025 broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

How to Purchase Tickets

Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2024–2025 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for 2024–2025 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m., and to the general public on Monday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m.