Benét Monteiro Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL in Hamburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Stage Entertainment announced that acclaimed Brazilian performer, Benét Monteiro, will play the title role of ‘MJ’ in the German premiere of the musical MJ - Das Michael Jackson Musical. Performances begin at Stage Theater an der Elbe Hamburg on December 1, 2024.

"This is the role I've been waiting for all my life,” stated Monteiro. “Michael Jackson is a genius and the greatest entertainer of all time. To have the opportunity to immerse myself in his world with the title role is the best thing that could have happened to me. It is a great honor, and I will give my best to live up to his legacy and, most importantly, to celebrate his music with our audiences in Hamburg every night starting in December."

Michael Jackson is an artistic icon and an absolute world star. For the casting of his role in MJ - Das Michael Jackson Musical, Stage Entertainment called for worldwide auditions. Casting Director Ralf Schaedler commented, "We were not only looking for an actor who could echo Michael Jackson's singing and dancing performance, but also someone who could create Michael Jackson's unique artistic vibe on the stage. The auditions for this title role were therefore a completely new challenge for us. When I saw Benét Monteiro perform as Michael Jackson for the first time, I knew immediately that he was made for this role. With his charisma, he gives the audience the feeling that they are experiencing a real superstar on stage."

Benét Monteiro impressed with his singing and dancing talent as well as his unique style and the visible fascination he feels for the musical work of this exceptional artist. "I know of no other performer who is as versatile, passionate, talented and ambitious as Benét. In my eyes, we have found the perfect cast for the title role in him," continues Ralf Schaedler.

MJ director and choreographer Christopher Weeldon stated, “Benét auditioned for us in London at the very beginning of our process before we had even created the show, and even at that time we were startled and excited by his incredible charisma, star power and understanding of Michael’s language. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with this incredibly talented young man on MJ in Hamburg.”

ABOUT BENÉT MONTEIRO

After completing his studies at the ETMB Musical Theater School of Brasilia, the native Brazilian began his musical career as Seaweed in HAIRSPRAY in Rio de Janeiro and as ‘Jack’ in Into The Woods in São Paulo. On various Aida cruise ships, he thrilled audiences in a wide variety of shows. Of great importance to Benét Monteiro are his vocal coach Rodrigo Soalheiro, who has been preparing him for every role since 2010, and the support of his sister Monique Monteiro. In addition to his stage engagements, he has recorded CDs with the artist, DJ and producer smiie. In 2021, Benét's debut EP with the single "Can We Go On" was released under the stage name 'Angeluz'.

Benét Monteiro is one of the most successful musical performers in Germany today. He has already thrilled over 5 million viewers with his performances as as ‘Simba’ in Disney's The Lion King at Stage Theater im Hafen in Hamburg and as ‘Eddie’ on stage during the tour of Stage Entertainment's own production Sister Act. He also appeared as alternate ‘Lola’ in Kinky Boots at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, as ‘Jagwire’ in Bat Out Of Hell at Stage Metronom Theater in Oberhausen, as ‘Sky’ in Mamma Mia! at Stage Theater des Westens in Berlin, as ‘Kristoff’ in Disney's Die Eiskönigin at Stage Theater an der Elbe, as ‘Alexander Hamilton’ in Hamilton at Stage Operettenhaus and most recently in the Disney musical Hercules in the title role at Stage Theater Neue Flora in Hamburg.