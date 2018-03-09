Benanti and Osnes Join Broadway Worshops, Plus Summer Intensives and More

Broadway Workshop, the country's top training program for young performers, celebrates their tenth anniversary semester. Since 2007, Broadway Workshop has welcomed thousands of students from around the world to learn from teaching artists comprised of Broadway's biggest names including, Ben Platt, Darren Criss, Sutton Foster, Jonathan Groff, Cynthia Erivo, Christian Borle, Jessie Mueller, Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, Rory O'Malley, Annaleigh Ashford, Javier Muñoz, and many more.

Broadway Workshop's 10th Anniversary Semester includes six different summer intensives in NYC as well as four additional programs on tour around the US. Their spring Junior Main Stage production of Into The Woods will take place at the Marjorie Deane Theatre March 24-25 and the Main Stage production of Sweet Charity will take place at The Baruch Performing Arts Center June 1-3. Two-time Tony nominee, Laura Osnes, will be teaching their next master class on March 17 and Tony Award Winner, Laura Benanti will be teaching a master class on April 7 in NYC.

"Broadway Workshop was born of the belief that in order for the theatre to survive and thrive we need to make an investment in our future artists. We've spent a decade growing not only the next generation of talent on our stages, but also nurturing the new patrons of our shows," says Marc Tumminelli, the founder and director of Broadway Workshop. "It has been remarkable to watch these kids grow up and see what they have been able to take away from their time at Broadway Workshop. I am blown away by the teaching artists who are willing to spend their time passing on what they know to the next generation of artists."

Over 60 Broadway Workshop alumni have gone on to perform on Broadway including Drama Desk Nominee, Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me, Mystery of Edwin Drood, West Side Story), Rachel Resheff (Shrek, Billy Elliot, People in the Picture, Fish in the Dark), Casey Garvin (Miss Saigon, Bullets Over Broadway, Disaster), Julia Morgan (Anastasia), Cameron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen), Alassandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Ruth Righi (School of Rock), Zachary Unger (Chaplin, Big Fish, Newsies), Presely Ryan (Fun Home), Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda), Brooklyn Shuck (Annie, Matilda, Les Miserables), Marissa O'Donnell (Shrek, Annie), and many others.

Broadway Workshop has been part of the developmental process and presented the pilot productions of the student versions of The Addams Family, Spamalot, All Shook Up, &Curtains for Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Zombie Prom & The Secret Garden for Samuel French Inc. and Emma! for Broadway Licensing.

Broadway Workshop is a proud partner of Project Broadway, a 501c3 nonprofit arts program. Though Project Broadway, Broadway Workshop has been able to offer over 200 scholarships to students who would not otherwise be able to participate in arts programing.

More information on all upcoming productions, classes, workshops and summer intensives can be found at www.BroadwayWorkshop.com





