Ben Stiller in Talks to Star in Ivo Van Hove's THE SHINING Stage Adaption

Ben Stiller is in talks to play Jack Torrance in Ivo van Hove's stage adaption of The Shining.

Deadline reports that the play is scheduled for a West End bow in 2023 with rehearsals beginning this Fall. The production is expected to eventually transfer to Broadway.

With Van Hove directing, with Tony-winning Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime writer Simon Stephens adapting Stephen King's novel for the stage. Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender will produce the production.

The Shining centers on the life of Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who accepts a position as the off-season caretaker of the historic Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies. His family accompanies him on this job, including his young son Danny Torrance, who possesses "the shining", an array of psychic abilities that allow Danny to see the hotel's horrific past. Soon, after a winter storm leaves them snowbound, the supernatural forces inhabiting the hotel influence Jack's sanity, leaving his wife and son in incredible danger.

Ben Stiller is known for his work on screen in films like Zoolander, Night at the Museum, Meet the Parents, and the Secret Life of Walter Mitty. He has been seen on Broadway in the originally 1986 production of The House of Blue Leaves. He then returned to the play for its subsequent 2011 revival.