Ben Platt Talks Broadway Return, MERRILY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film and More

In a new interview with Deadline, Tony Award-winner Ben Platt has revealed updates on a few of his many upcoming projects, including his 'hankering' to return to Broadway following the pandemic.

According to Ben, there were a few Broadway offers on the table before coronavirus took hold. He says, "I was really excited about the prospect of doing some sort of classic dramatic piece, a straight play, and sort of experiment with the experience of getting to have the live Broadway lifestyle without all of the stress of maintaining my vocal ability and all that. So we were looking at some titles, and I was talking to some producers, but nothing concrete."

He continued, "I'm definitely hankering - I think we're all hankering - to have live experiences. I'm certainly hankering to be back on stage and in the theater. I'm looking at film offers and scripts, but once it's possible, I'm certainly looking to get back on stage."

Ben also has two high-profile musical film projects in the works, a real-time adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

According to Ben, a portion of Merrily had already been filmed before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"We have to reshoot that," Ben told Deadline, "The small amount that was filmed. So it's really like we're starting over."

Ben also discussed the likelihood that he will still be able to reprise his Tony-winning role in the Dear Evan Hansen film after Covid-19.

"If COVID allows it, it's on the docket for everyone and something that I think everyone is really looking to make. We think this is obviously a story that would be really effective to tell on film. But it's a matter of can we make it happen in time for me to be conceivably young [enough for the role]. If the [COVID] guidelines prove that it's possible over the next few months, I think it's definitely a possibility."

Platt has also been at work remotely on his second album throughout quarantine, "I've obviously been promoting the things that have been coming out, but I've also spent a lot of time writing music for the second album that I'm trying to put together over Zoom with my cowriters."

