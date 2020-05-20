Ben Platt Unveils Deluxe Edition of Debut Album, SING TO ME INSTEAD

GRAMMY, TONY, and Emmy Award-winning artist Ben Platt has announced today's release of the much-anticipated deluxe edition of his critically-acclaimed debut album. "Sing to Me Instead (Deluxe Edition)" is now available via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

Platt's powerful new release "So Will I" - produced by 5x GRAMMY® Award-winner Finneas - is featured on the deluxe edition, as well as his remarkable August 2019 single "RAIN." In addition, the deluxe edition includes live material recorded last year during his sold-out headline show at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall and filmed for the momentous concert special, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, also premiering today, exclusively on Netflix.

Platt will celebrate the double release with a series of high-profile TV appearances and performances of "So Will I" on The TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna, On Air with Ryan Seacrest and The Late Late Show with James Corden (check local listings) today, May 20th.

Platt - who is set to guest on NBC's groundbreaking songwriting series Songland on Monday, June 8th (check local listings) - will also be seen in the much anticipated second season of the acclaimed series, The Politician, premiering exclusively via Netflix on Friday, June 19th. Created and Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk & Ian Brennan (Glee) for Fox 21 Television Studios, executive produced by Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alexis Martin Woodall, and co-starring Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch, Season 1 of The Politician is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

SING TO ME INSTEAD proved a full-fledged sensation upon its March 2019 release, amassing over 60 million global streams and earning acclaim from fans and critics alike. A truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer, the album saw Platt making a remarkable arrival as a solo recording artist and a songwriter, co-writing all of the album's 12 songs. Highlights include "Bad Habit," "Ease My Mind," "Grow As We Go," and "Temporary Love," all of which are joined by official music videos streaming HERE.

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt is currently teaming with director Richard Linklater for a remarkable film version of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, to be filmed over the next 20 years and co-starring Beanie Feldstein and Blake Jenner.

Photo credit: Zoey Grossman for Netflix

