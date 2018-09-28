Bebe Winans Will Host a Preview Concert Of Broadway-Bound Musical BORN FOR THIS

Gospel and R&B music legend BeBe Winans will host a one-night-only concert previewing the music from his original Broadway-bound musical BORN FOR THIS on Monday, November 5 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 W. 54 St). For tickets please visit https://54below.com/events/born-for-this/

Sharing the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with Mr. Winans will be director Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown) and members of the cast from last summer's pre-Broadway tryout in Boston including Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton), Loren Lott (Once on this Island), Kristen Wyatt (Annie), Nita Whitaker (Ragtime), Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) and Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star). The evening will introduce the BORN FOR THIS story and some of the original songs from the Broadway aimed musical, which also played regional engagements in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.

BORN FOR THIS is a universal story for anyone who has ever yearned to find his or her own purpose in life. It follows BeBe, a talented young man from a tight-knit musical family as he grapples with the struggle between his faith and his desire for fame. As teenagers BeBe and his sister CeCe, experience genuine culture shock when they leave the comfort of their home and family in Detroit to join Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's "Praise the Lord" network in North Carolina. When the duo rocket to fame, the seductive lure of celebrity comes knocking. Ultimately, Bebe must reconcile the temptations of stardom and fortune with the things he values most in life.

BORN FOR THIS features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy Award winner BeBe Winans, with a book written by Charles Randolph-Wright, BeBe Winans, and Lisa D'Amour. The show is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, with choreography by Warren Adams and produced by Ron Gillyard and My Destiny Productions.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

