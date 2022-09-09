Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beanie Feldstein Joins Cast of New Ethan Coen Film

The film is set to begin shooting this fall.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Beanie Feldstein has joined the cast of Ethan Coen's new film, joining the previously announced Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Deadline reports that the picture will be Coen's first time directing a film without his brother, Joel. Plot and character details are currently being kept under wraps. The film will be shot this fall.

Coen co-wrote the feature film with his wife, Tricia Cooke. They will also produce alongside Robert Graf and Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Feldstein recently completed her run as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL. She made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production HELLO, DOLLY! at the Shubert Theatre.

Feldstein also starred in and produced Ryan Murphy's acclaimed limited series IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY. The series exmained the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford).

She was also seen in THE HUMANS, a24's film adaption of Stephen Karam's four-time Tony Award-winning play of the same name. Feldstein starred opposite Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun. She also lends her voice to the titular 'Harriet' in AppleTV+'s upcoming animated series HARRIET THE SPY, alongside Funny Girl co-star Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

She is currently filming Richard Linklater's screen adaptation of the beloved George Furth-Stephen Sondheim 1981 musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which will continue filming over the course of the next 20 years.

In 2019, Feldstein starred in Olivia Wilde's critically acclaimed comedy BOOKSMART opposite Kaitlyn Dever. Prior, Feldstein starred in Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age comedy LADY BIRD, opposite Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

In 2016, Feldstein made her feature film debut in Universal's NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING, alongside Seth Rogan, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Grace Moretz. Her additional film credits include IFC Films' HOW TO BUILD A GIRL, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, and Whitney Cummings's THE FEMALE BRAIN opposite Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong and James Marsden.

Feldstein's television credits include Shonda Rhimes's GREY'S ANATOMY, THE SIMPSONS, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated comedy series WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS, NBC's critically acclaimed WILL & GRACE reboot and Jenji Kohan's ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK.

