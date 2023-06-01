Beanie Feldstein Weds Fiancee Bonnie Chance Roberts In 'Camp-Themed' Wedding

Sadie, Sadie, married ladies!

According to The New York Post, Broadway's former Funny Girl Beanie Feldstein and partner Bonnie Chance Roberts tied the knot in a celebration in New York's Hudson Valley on May 20.

The pair celebrated their nuptials at Cedar Lake Estates in a camp-themed wedding planned and executed entirely by women.

The couple who met via Skype in 2018, fell in love on the set of the film “How to Build a Girl” in 2019. The couple first announced their engagement in 2022.

Roberts is a film producer whose screen credits include How To Build A Girl, Bridget Jones's Baby, and Cats.

Beanie made her Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler. She was recently seen on-screen in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Other film credits include Booksmart (2019), Lady Bird (2017) and The Female Brain (2017). She stars on television as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment (2020). She is currently leading the 2022 Broadway revival of Funny Girl.