Beanie Feldstein Weds Fiancee Bonnie Chance Roberts In 'Camp-Themed' Wedding

The pair celebrated their nuptials at Cedar Lake Estates in a camp-themed wedding planned and executed entirely by women.
Sadie, Sadie, married ladies!
According to The New York Post, Broadway's former Funny Girl Beanie Feldstein and partner Bonnie Chance Roberts tied the knot in a celebration in New York's Hudson Valley on May 20.
The couple who met via Skype in 2018, fell in love on the set of the film “How to Build a Girl” in 2019. The couple first announced their engagement in 2022.
Roberts is a film producer whose screen credits include How To Build A Girl, Bridget Jones's Baby, and Cats.
Beanie made her Broadway debut in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler. She was recently seen on-screen in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Other film credits include Booksmart (2019), Lady Bird (2017) and The Female Brain (2017). She stars on television as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment (2020). She is currently leading the 2022 Broadway revival of Funny Girl.
