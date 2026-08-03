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Ayo Edebiri Joins Tomei, Broderick and More in THE BIG CHILL Staged Reading

The one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, August 31st at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall.

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Ayo Edebiri Joins Tomei, Broderick and More in THE BIG CHILL Staged Reading

Emmy Award-winner Ayo Edebiri will join the Center At West Park's upcoming staged reading of the 1983 classic The Big Chill. The one-night-only reading will take place on Monday, August 31st at 7:00 p.m. at Guild Hall.

From director David Saint, the staged reading brings to life The Big Chill, the 1983 film written by Lawrence Kasdan & Barbara Benedek, nominated for three Academy Awards including Best Picture and awarded the TIFF People's Choice Award. The film was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2025.

The cast is led by Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei, Tony Award-winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy Award-winning Actress Ayo Edebiri, Emmy Award-nominated Actress Amy Brenneman, Actor Spencer Garrett, Drama Desk Award-winner Frederick Weller, Actress Ilana Levine and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, with additional cast members to be announced in the coming weeks. 

The event continues CWP's annual summer tradition at Guild Hall, following last year's staged reading of All the President's Men, which featured Alec Baldwin, Andy Cohen, Maddie Corman, Robert Downey Jr., Corey Hawkins, Nathan Lane, Kenneth Lonergan, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Wendell Pierce, Mark Ruffalo, J. Smith-Cameron, Jumaane D. Williams, and Ramy Youssef.
 


Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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