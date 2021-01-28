Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Pushed to Summer 2022

Austin Butler will star as Presley in the film, with Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks as notorious manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Baz Luhrmann's upcoming untitled Elvis biopic has been pushed from its original opening date October 1, 2021 to June 3, 2022.

The film was originally set to begin production in Australia in 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the film's stars, Tom Hanks, was among the first high profile names to test positive for the virus.

As previously announced, Baz Luhrmann has cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in the film.

Joining Butler and Academy Award-winner Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker are Olivia DeJonge, Gary Clark, Jr., Yola, Lenesha Randolph, Jordan Holland, Shonka Dukureh, Shannon Sanders, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Alton Mason.

In the movie, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luhrmann ("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!") will explore the life and music of Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played in the film by two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks ("Forrest Gump," "Philadelphia"). The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

Luhrmann will direct from the current screenplay written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce. Luhrmann will also produce, alongside multiple-Oscar winner Catherine Martin("The Great Gatsby," "Moulin Rouge!"), who will once again serve as production designer and costume designer on the film, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will executive produce.


