Bastille Day Celebration In Central Park Announced for July

In a first for New York City, the Consulate General of France in New York, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), and the Committee of French Speaking Societies (CAFUSA) will present a special Bastille Day Celebration in Central Park. The free celebration of the French national holiday will start at 6:30pm ET on Wednesday, July 14 at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage.

First up is a jazz quintet headlined by vocalist Kavita Shah. Then comes a get-up-and-dance set with film clips by star Joachim Garraud (who has collaborated with David Guetta, Mylène Farmer, and Kylie Minogue). The evening concludes with a screening of the 2020 French comedy My Donkey, My Lover & I (Antoinette dans les Cévennes) starring the delightful Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!).

Full information is available at fiaf.org/bastilleday and newyork.consulfrance.org/-Bastille-Day.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 and the birth of the modern French nation. FIAF has hosted New York's largest public celebration of France's national holiday since 1996, drawing approximately 40,000 people annually. Last year's virtual edition marked the first change to FIAF's three-block Bastille Day party on 60th Street in its 26-year history.

For the French Consulate, Bastille Day is always a celebration of the French community and the French-American friendship. Last year's edition was also dedicated to those who suffered so much during the pandemic in New York City. In 2021, this Bastille Day is a moment to look to the future, and to a return to normalcy, bringing back the public at SummerStage.

Jérémie Robert, Consul General of France in New York, stated: "We are thrilled to celebrate Bastille Day in Central Park, where the heart of New York beats. It will be the symbol of the reopening of New York and of our two countries after long months of crisis. Come and enjoy this exceptional concert and film highlighting French culture and art de vivre."

Marie-Monique Steckel, FIAF President, stated: "What a pleasure to bring our beloved Bastille Day Celebration back in person this year. Together with our two partners, we have reimagined this event under the stars, in Central Park, commemorating the return of live performance and cinema. Next summer, we look forward to welcoming lively crowds back to 60th Street."

Gérard Epelbaum, CAFUSA President, stated: "The Committee of French Speaking Societies has been organizing the official Bastille Day Ball since 1924. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we were not able to organize this major event last year. Our federation of 67 member associations is thrilled to come back together and partner with the French Consulate and FIAF to create this year's fantastic and unique celebration of our French National Bastille Day."

Schedule of Events:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

5PM - Doors Open

6:30PM - Opening Address

Jérémie Robert, Consul General of France in New York

Marie-Monique Steckel, President of FIAF

Gérard Epelbaum, President of CAFUSA

6:40PM - National Anthems of France and the United States

Singer Marie Viapiano with Les Cadets Lafayette Fanfare conducted by Jacques LeTalon

6:50PM - Jazz quintet with Vocalist Kavita Shah

The Bastille Day celebration kicks off with a live jazz band performing a selection of beloved French classics. The quintet is headlined by French Grammy-nominated singer Kavita Shah, and features Matt Munisteri on guitar, Matt Penman on bass, Ferenc Nemeth on drums, and Olivier Manchon on violin.

FNAMM, which supports the development of French and francophone artists, assisted in bringing together this top-notch ensemble.

7:30PM - French House Dance Party with Joachim Garraud

Joachim Garraud, an important member of the French Touch (or French House) music scene will mix classic French electronic and house music with movie excerpts on the big screen. Garraud's portion of the evening will turn the festivities into a lively dance party!

8:20PM - Film: My Donkey, My Lover & I (Antoinette dans les Cévennes)

Dir. Caroline Vignal, France, 2020

With Laure Calamy, Benjamin Lavernhe, Olivia Côte

In French with English subtitles

Cannes Label 2020

Directed by Caroline Vignal, this warm comedy features stunning landscapes, a gentle touch, a few slapstick flourishes, and a tour-de-force star turn from Laure Calamy (Call My Agent!). On an impulse, Paris schoolteacher Antoinette (Calamy) decides to follow her married lover Vladimir and his family on a hiking holiday. Yet she soon realizes this impromptu vacation is more than she bargained for, as she finds herself trekking across the Cévennes mountains with only a recalcitrant donkey named Patrick to keep her company.

This film is part of Young French Cinema, a program of UniFrance and the Cultural Services of the French Embassy.