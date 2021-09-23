Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces BARYSHNIKOV ARTS CENTER: FIFTEEN YEARS + 1 Documentary

Baryshnikov Arts Center announces the premiere of Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1, a short documentary by Lisa Rinehart and Jennifer Hamblett of Mighty Egg Productions.

As Baryshnikov Arts Center approached its 15th anniversary, Mighty Egg Productions began work on a short film describing and reflecting on the Center's origins and purpose. The film was intended to premiere at BAC's annual Fall Fête in 2020, celebrating 15 years of service as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines.

The event was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and now, almost two years since the film's inception, Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1 has developed into a deeper look at BAC as the realization of Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's vision of a creative laboratory for artists to create and present their work with ample space, time, support, and freedom from pressure.

The film also follows the Center's evolution into a presenter of virtual presentations and artist commissions, programming activities that have been initiated within the past 18 months.

Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1 runs approximately 18 minutes and will be free and available to watch on demand at bacnyc.org beginning September 24, 2021.