Baryshnikov Arts Center Announces BARYSHNIKOV ARTS CENTER: FIFTEEN YEARS + 1 Documentary
Featuring interviews with BAC Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov, BAC President and CEO Cora Cahan, BAC Staff, and BAC Artists.
Baryshnikov Arts Center announces the premiere of Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1, a short documentary by Lisa Rinehart and Jennifer Hamblett of Mighty Egg Productions.
As Baryshnikov Arts Center approached its 15th anniversary, Mighty Egg Productions began work on a short film describing and reflecting on the Center's origins and purpose. The film was intended to premiere at BAC's annual Fall Fête in 2020, celebrating 15 years of service as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines.
The event was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and now, almost two years since the film's inception, Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1 has developed into a deeper look at BAC as the realization of Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov's vision of a creative laboratory for artists to create and present their work with ample space, time, support, and freedom from pressure.
The film also follows the Center's evolution into a presenter of virtual presentations and artist commissions, programming activities that have been initiated within the past 18 months.
Baryshnikov Arts Center: Fifteen Years + 1 runs approximately 18 minutes and will be free and available to watch on demand at bacnyc.org beginning September 24, 2021.