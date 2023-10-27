Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

“Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas” is set to arrive Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock.

Oct. 27, 2023

Legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow will celebrate the holidays on NBC with "A Very Barry Christmas," set to arrive Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock.

The special will be filmed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino where he performs his smash hit show, “Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!” 

This has been a banner year for the beloved composer and performer as his second musical, “Harmony,” opens on Broadway in November.  

With a Vegas-size backdrop and Manilow’s renowned 24-piece band, the evening will feature the best of his greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made It” along with several holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad” and “White Christmas.” The evening may also include an appearance by Santa himself. 

Manilow is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and his record-breaking career spans seven decades. The Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer, composer and songwriter has sold more than 85 million albums, released 13 #1 hits and recently performed his 637th show at the Westgate, beating Elvis Presley’s previously held record for most appearances on the same stage.

Manilow’s passion for music drives him to perform live around the world for his incredible dedicated fanbase. He was recently honored at Carnegie Hall by The New York Pops.

"I love doing our Christmas show! We get to sing my pop hits and favorite Christmas songs,” Manilow said. “It’s a feel-good hour full of music." 

“Barry’s legacy and longevity is truly something to behold,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group. “His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America’s most iconic musical legends.” 

Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas” is executive produced by Barry Manilow, Garry Kief and Rob Kief for Stiletto Entertainment and Paul Morphos of PJM Productions. The special is directed by Matt Askew (“Weekends with Adele”). 

Now in previews at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street), Harmony features an original new score by Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

