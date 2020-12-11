Jamie Bell & Margaret Qualley Will Lead FRED & GINGER Biopic

Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley are set to portray one of the most famous pairs of dancers of all time in an upcoming biopic.

"Fred & Ginger" will tell the untold, real love story between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, two legends both on and off screen, according to Deadline.

While Bell and Qualley both had starring turns in last year's film releases (Bell starred as Bernie Taupin in "Rocketman," Qualley had a major role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"), they both track their roots to dance. Bell played "Billy Elliot" in the original 2000 film; Qualley showed off her dance ability playing Ann Reinking on "Fosse/Verdon."

Jonathan Entwistle directs the film from a script by Arash Amel.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers were dance partners in a total of ten films: Flying Down to Rio, The Gay Divorcee, Roberta, Top Hat, Follow the Fleet, Swing Time, Shall We Dance, Carefree, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, and The Barkleys of Broadway (nine for RKO, one for MGM). Their partnership spanned 16 years in the business.

Watch them dance in "Swing Time" here: