Barbra Streisand and John Legend to Headline Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser

Barbra Streisand and John Legend will headline a fundraiser for former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The fundraiser, "A Fabulous Evening with Vice President Joe Biden," will benefit Biden's Victory Fund, and will feature additional stars to be announced.

Tickets for events run from $2,800 to $100,000. The fundraiser will take place virtually on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Streisand and Legend join other Broadway names who have shown their support for Biden through fundraiser appearances, including Kristin Chenoweth and Billy Porter, who appeared at another Biden fundraiser in April.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You