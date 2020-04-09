Kristin Chenoweth, Billy Porter, and More to Join Joe Biden Online Fundraiser

Tony Award winners Billy Porter and Kristin Chenoweth have joined THE LINEUP for an upcoming virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

The fundraiser, which also counts tennis legend Billie Jean King and musician Melissa Ethridge among its guests, will be held April 23. Biden will address and interact with guests via video chat throughout the evening.

Tickets for the event will start at $1,000 per person, sponsorship level access begins at $2,800 per person, guests who wish to be listed as a 'champion' will pay $5,600, and supporters who raise $20,000 are listed as co-hosts.

Read more at Deadline.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You