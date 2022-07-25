Ballet Star Misty Copeland And Husband Oly Evans Welcome Their First Child

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 25, 2022  

World-renowned ballet star, Misty Copeland has given birth to her first child.

Copeland and her husband, Oly Evans, welcomed their son, Jackson, three months ago, according to the star's new interview with People magazine.

Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre.

Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition showSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe. In June 2015, Copeland took on the lead roles in both ABT's SWAN LAKE and ROMEO AND JULIET. Copeland was also featured in the family holiday film adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.



A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club,... (read more about this author)


