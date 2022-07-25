Ballet Star Misty Copeland And Husband Oly Evans Welcome Their First Child

World-renowned ballet star, Misty Copeland has given birth to her first child.

Copeland and her husband, Oly Evans, welcomed their son, Jackson, three months ago, according to the star's new interview with People magazine.

In addition to the happy news, Copeland has also confirmed her plans to return to the stage in 2023.

Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre.

Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition showSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe. In June 2015, Copeland took on the lead roles in both ABT's SWAN LAKE and ROMEO AND JULIET. Copeland was also featured in the family holiday film adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.