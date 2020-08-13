Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos Video Series Continues With BATUCADA FANTASTICA
Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, a Watch Party on August 19, 2020, available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm: Batucada Fantástica
Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:
"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.
Batucada Fantástica (1982) Choreography by Vicente Nebrada Music by Luciano Perrone Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger Lighting Design by Roger Morgan
Batucada Fantástica evokes the essence of Brazilian Carnival through eight electric solos, culminating in a riotous ensemble finale.
Ballet Hispánico's original production of Batucada Fantástica was made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Company Premiere: 1982 at The Joyce Theater
# B Unidos The Instagram series features videos created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.
