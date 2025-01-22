Ballet Hispánico to Present Evening Of Tango With Works & Process At The Guggenheim

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico will present an electrifying collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim, showcasing Tango with renowned choreographers Alejandro Cervera, Graciela Daniele, and Matthew Neenan. Taking place on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 7pm at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, this one-night-only event invites audiences to experience the power of tango as it collides with visual art and contemporary choreography.

Presented alongside the Guggenheim's acclaimed exhibition Harmony and Dissonance: Orphism in Paris, 1910-1930, Ballet Hispanico's Choreographic Institute takes the spotlight with a program that bridges the fluid, kinetic beauty of tango and the vibrant energy of Orphist art. Through excerpts choreographed by Alejandro Cervera, Graciela Daniele, and Matthew Neenan, the evening will explore how the circular, dynamic forms of tango echo the bold, rhythmic palettes of artists like Sonia Dalunay.

Adding depth to this unique fusion of movement and visual art, Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro will lead an engaging discussion with the choreographers, offering insight into the creative synthesis of dance and design.

The evening doesn't end there. After the performance in the theater, the experience continues in the Guggenheim rotunda with an exclusive Ballet Hispánico performance that reimagines tango in this iconic space. The night culminates in an interactive dance lesson led by the NYCity Tango Collective, followed by a social dance where everyone is invited to take the floor.

This is more than a performance-it's an invitation to let culture move you. From the elegance of tango's past to its modern reinvention, Ballet Hispánico brings artistry, storytelling, and connection to new heights.

Tickets start at $25. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-ballet-hispanico.

Instituto Coreográfico: 10 Years of Innovation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjUOMORBVMk&t=2s

Previous Instituto choreographers include: Daniela Urías, Mark Travis Rivera, Michelle Manzanales, Omar Román de Jesús, Marielis Garcia, Ramón Oller, Maria Barrios, Bennyroyce Royon, Gustavo Ramírez Sasano, Carlos Pons Guerra, Stephanie Martinez, Fernando Melo, Miguel Mancillas, and Rosie Herrera.

"Our Instituto Coreográfico is an answer to fill a gap of the ability for choreographers to have a space to develop their crafts," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "We are committed to providing the resources to allow artists to explore their creativity in our space, experimenting with styles and work on our company of dancers."

About Matthew Neenan

Described as "one of America's best dance poets" by The New York Times, Matthew Neenan began his dance training at the Boston Ballet School and with noted teachers Nan C. Keating and Jacqueline Cronsberg. He later attended the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts and the School of American Ballet in New York. From 1994-2007, Matthew danced with the Philadelphia Ballet where he danced numerous principal roles in the classical, contemporary and Balanchine repertoire. From 2007 - 2020, Matthew was the Choreographer in Residence at the Philadelphia Ballet where he created 20 original ballets.

Matthew's choreography has been premiered and performed by The New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Washington Ballet, Ballet West, Ballet Met, Colorado Ballet, Ballet Memphis, Milwaukee Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Tulsa Ballet, OKC Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Nashville Ballet, Nevada Ballet Theatre, Parsons Dance, Dance Aspen, BODYTRAFFIC, Juilliard Dance, and USC Kaufman School of Dance, among many others. He has received numerous awards and grants for his choreography from the National Endowment of the Arts, Dance Advance funded by the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Choo San Goh Foundation, the Independence Foundation and four fellowships from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. In 2006, Matthew received the New York City Ballet's Choreographic Institute's Fellowship Initiative Award. In October 2009, Matthew was the grand-prize winner of Sacramento Ballet's Capital Choreography Competition and was also the first recipient of the Jerome Robbins NEW Program Fellowship for his work At the border for Pennsylvania Ballet.

In 2005, Matthew co-founded BalletX with fellow dancer Christine Cox. BalletX has toured and performed Neenan's choreography in New York City at The Joyce Theater, NY City Center, The Skirball Center, Symphony Space and Central Park Summerstage, The Kennedy Center, Vail International Dance Festival (where he has created 5 world premieres), Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Segerstrom Center, Laguna Dance Festival, Spring to Dance Festival in St. Louis, as well as several venues internationally. His ballet "The Last Glass" was listed in The New York Times Top 10 in 2013. https://www.matthewneenanchoreographer.com/