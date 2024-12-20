Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance to Hold Auditions for 2025 Summer and 2025-2026 Year-Round Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Registration is now open for Ballet Hispánico School of Dance's In-Person NYC and Digital Auditions for their 2025 Summer and 2025-2026 Year-Round Programs. In-person auditions will be held at Ballet Hispánico.

As an accredited institution by the National Association of Schools of Dance, Ballet Hispánico offers exceptional training for students of all levels, from age 2 through adulthood. Their programs blend classical ballet, Spanish Dance, and contemporary techniques, creating an environment where dancers of all ages can explore their full potential and discover the transformative power of movement.

The In-Person Audition will be held on February 1, March 1, April 5, and May 3, 2025. The audition registration fee is $20. For detailed information and to register, visit: https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions/NYCAuditions or contact Program Advisor Melissa Castañeda at school@ballethispanico.org.

Digital Auditions Applicants may also submit a Digital Video Audition on a rolling basis for both Summer and School Year Programs. The audition registration fee is $20. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/auditions/videoauditions or contact Program Advisor Melissa Castañeda at school@ballethispanico.org.

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world-class dance training for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy and own and express one's individual voice."

SUMMER PROGRAMS

ChoreoLaB: 14-day emerging professional artist workshop for dancers 18+

Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience, offering intensive training, creative exploration, and invaluable mentorship from industry experts, all within a supportive and inspiring environment.

Summer Intensive: 4-Week Pre-Professional Program for ages 12-23 (open level and audition-based levels)

Ballet Hispánico's unique pre-professional Summer Intensive in New York City challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical ballet technique, Spanish dance, modern dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students' professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world class roster of teachers, all in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Junior Summer Intensive: 3-Week Pre-Professional Program for dancers ages 7-14 (open level and audition-based levels)

Ballet Hispánico's NEW pre-professional Junior Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their Ballet, Spanish Dance, and Modern dance techniques. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop the students' artistic skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings.

LA ACADEMIA: SCHOOL YEAR PROGRAMS

Professional Studies Pa'lante Program: Study full-time under Ballet Hispánico's unique training model || Ages Ages 15+ || September to May

The Pa'lante Program is Ballet Hispánico's full-time, daytime training programs which includes Pa'lante Scholars, Apprentices and Trainees. The Pa'lantes study and train under the unique Ballet Hispánico training model in ballet, contemporary and Spanish dance, learn Ballet Hispánico repertory, and have numerous performance opportunities. The Pa'lante Scholars study tuition-free and Pa'lante Apprentices and Trainees are a tuition-based program. Partial scholarships and tuition assistance are available. This exclusive program has limited enrollment and is open to all dancers of all backgrounds.

Pre-Professional Division: After-school offerings designed to develop young artists wanting high-level training in a nurturing environment. || Ages 7-23 || September to June

Designed for young artists seeking high-level training in classical ballet, contemporary techniques, Spanish Dance, and performance skills. The program is also especially helpful for students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating more than 50 years of dance. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, the School provides exceptional training across a wide range of dance forms, including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and more. From early childhood to adult classes, the School fosters artistry, creativity, and community in a welcoming, inclusive environment.

Ballet Hispánico was founded on the principle that everyone deserves dance, quality dance training and innovative performances. In creating the company in 1970, Tina Ramirez shattered a glass ceiling-challenging iconic representations and exposing the joy and celebration to be found in Latinidad.

Today, as the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, Ballet Hispánico has performed for more than 2.5 million people worldwide. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is committed to continue nurturing the next generation of artists and leaders, inspiring audiences, and creating a vibrant legacy through dance.