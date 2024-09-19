Ballet Hispánico Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Celebración Latina Family Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces the 2024 Celebración Latina Family Day on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 9am-4:30pm in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Family members of all ages are invited to join the celebration on Ballet Hispánico Way at 167 W. 89th Street, NYC, for free dance lessons, performances by School of Dance students, tours of the Ballet Hispánico headquarters, food trucks, craft activities, face-painting and other activities for kids, and more!

Ballet Hispánico was born from a bold vision to transform the world through the power of dance and reimagine how Latinx culture is celebrated on the global stage. Since its founding in 1970 by the trailblazing Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico has been breaking barriers and reshaping expectations, using dance as a dynamic force for cultural expression, empowerment, and meaningful change.

Today, Ballet Hispánico proudly stands as the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States and an acclaimed "America's Cultural Treasure." Through our three core pillars-the professional Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships-we lead with purpose, uplifting the vibrant, diverse voices of the Hispanic diaspora. Our Company brings the work of visionary Latinx choreographers to life, delivering groundbreaking performances that ignite cultural dialogue and challenge artistic boundaries.

Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, who began his journey with Ballet Hispánico as a dancer in 1985, the company continues to chart new paths forward. Building on Tina Ramirez's legacy, Vilaro has expanded the company's impact, amplifying the intersectional stories of Latinx identities. Programs like Instituto Coreográfico, the Latinx Leaders Summit, and Diálogos foster innovation and leadership, nurturing the next generation of Hispanic artists and cultural leaders.

A true trailblazer in the world of dance, Ballet Hispánico has performed for more than 2.5 million people across three continents. As we look to the future, our unwavering commitment is to empower communities, inspire through the beauty of dance, and continue elevating Latinx voices on the world stage.