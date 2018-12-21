Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Two Cindy Lou Whos Get in the Christmas Spirit with Grinch-Inspired Cake Pops!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by not one, but two Cindy Lou Whos from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mackenzie Mercer and Avery Sell! Check out the recipe for Katie's Fuzzy Grinch Finger Cake Pops below!

Two-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Lee steals Christmas this season in the title role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. This limited holiday engagement runs at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden through December 30, 2018. Click here for tickets!

Fuzzy Grinch Finger Cake Pops

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

1/2 C Sugar In The Raw

3/4 C Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Mint Extract

Green Food Coloring

1 C Shredded Coconut

Directions:

-Beat your eggs in a large mixer for 3-4 minutes until eggs are very fluffy.

-Add sugar and beat together for another 3-4 minutes to increase the volume of the eggs.

-Using a sifter, sift together your flour and baking powder directly into your egg mixture.

-GENTLY fold in food coloring and mint until completely mixture is completely combined and Grinch Green.

-In a greased twinkie mold, bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

-While baking, carefully melt white chocolate and dye coconut with 2 dots of green food coloring.

-Once cooled, pierce cakes with cake pop sticks.

-Using hot and melted white chocolate, pipe simple zigzags onto your cake pops and top with green coconut.

-Enjoy as a family and remember the true meaning of the holiday season!

