Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: The Decade's Most Magical Episode with the Stars of ALADDIN

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the Broadway's two best friends: Aladdin and the Genie aka Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway from Disney's Aladdin! Check out the recipe for Katie's Cake of Wonders Lava Cake below!

Greenspan is making is Broadway debut in Aladdin. National Tour: Aladdin. Other credits include Romeo & Juliet; Dreamgirls (Dallas Theater Center) and Fiddler on the Roof (Casa Manana).

Aladdin also marks Attaway's Broadway Debut! National tour: Aladdin (Genie). Regional: Hot Mikado (Mikado), Stagger Lee (T-Bone), Hands on a Hardbody (Ronald), Little Shop of Horrors (A2), Ain't Misbehavin' (Ken), Frosty the Snowman (Frosty). Television: "Orange Is the New Black" (DeShaun McAdams). Video Games: "Borderlands 3 (Clay)," "Battleborn" (Ghalt).

Cake of Wonders Lava Cake

Ingredients:

-2 Eggs

-2 Egg Yolks

-1/4C Sugar In The Raw

-Pinch Salt

-6oz Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

-1 Stick Of Butter

-2TBSP Flour

-Sugar In The Rae Turbinado



Directions:

-In a large bowl mix your eggs, egg yolks, Sugar In The Raw and salt until light and fluffy and set aside.

-Over a double boiler melt your chocolate and butter together until smooth.

-Slowly stir your chocolate into your egg mixture.

-Add flour and gently fold until there are no clumps.

-Fully grease and lightly flour 4 ramekins.

-Coat the bottom of your ramekins with Turbinado Sugar In The Raw.

-Fill each ramekin with batter 2/3rds of the way full.

-Bake at 450degrees for 12 minutes.

-let cool for 1 minute then turn cakes out onto a plate.

-Serve immediately and enjoy the ooey gooey lava goodness from your cake of wonders!





