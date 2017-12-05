Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Recipe (Eventually) Goes Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you special guests from THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Ashley Bryant and Alex Mandell. For the recipe for Katie's British Scones, visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Bryant appeared on Broadway in A Free Man of Color. Other New York credits include: Emotional Creature (Signature Theatre); Learning to Swim (EST); Cornbury: The Queen's Governor (Theatre Askew). Regional: ART, Berkeley Rep, Crossroads Theatre, Hartford Stage, Florida Studio Theatre, Market Theatre (South Africa), Shakespeare & Company, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Film/TV include: "Blue Bloods," "Gossip Girl," "Elementary," Youth, "Nurse Jackie," "The Knick," "Show Me a Hero." BFA: University of Utah. MFA: Yale School of Drama.

Mandell's credits include: Hand To God (Broadway), Sleep No More. Other NY: Mary-Kate Olsen is in Love, Restoration Comedy (The Flea). Regional: Bad Jews (Studio Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor); Awake and Sing (Olney Theatre Center); Never the Sinner (1st Stage). Readings/Workshops: Powerhouse/NYSAF, EST, The Lark, Primary Stages. Training: Boston University; LAMDA.

Related Articles