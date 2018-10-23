Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Jay Armstrong Johnson Whips Up Hocus Pocus Cauldron Cobblers!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by with Jay Armstrong Johnson (aka Winifred Sanderson at (Le) Poisson Rouge)! Check out the recipe for Katie's Hocus Pocus Cauldron Cobblers below!

Jay's Broadway credits include: The Phantom of the Opera, On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, Hair. Off-Broadway/NY: Fire and Air (CSC), The Mad Ones (Prospect Theater Co.), Candide (NYCO), Sweeney Todd(NY Philharmonic), The Most Happy Fella (Encores!), Wild Animals You Should Know (MCC), Working (Drama Desk Award, Prospect Theatre Co.). First national tour: A Chorus Line. Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe); On the Town (Barrington Stage); Newsies; Hello, Dolly!; 42nd Street; Pirates! (MUNY). Concert: Babes in Toyland (Master Voices at Carnegie Hall), 35mm: A Musical Exhibition (on iTunes). TV/Film: "Quantico" (ABC), "Law & Order: SVU," Sex and the City 2. Jay Armstrong Johnson LIVE at Feinstein's 54 Below is available on CD and iTunes. Voice teacher: Jeremy Aye.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Hocus Pocus Cauldron Cobblers

Ingredients:

-2 Apples Cubed

-2C Fresh Cranberries

-1/2C Stevia In The Raw

-1/2C Sugar In The Raw

-1TBSP Cinnamon

-Juice of Half an Orange

-1C Flour

-1 Egg

-1 Stick of Melted Butter

Directions:

-In a large bowl mix together apples, cranberries, sugars, cinnamon and orange juice. Make sure all fruit is fully coated with sugars and cinnamon and set aside.

-In another bowl combine flour and egg and mix until little crumbles form.

-In oven safe cauldrons (I found mine at Michaels) fill to slightly below the top with fruit filling.

-Finish filling cauldrons with crumble mixture shaking to make sure the crumble gets into all of the crevices.

-With melted butter, drizzle the top of each mini cobbler cauldron to fully soak your crumble.

-Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.

-Get in your halloween costume and turn on your favorite Halloween movie HOCUS POCUS!

