Krysta Rodriguez And Andy Mientus Join I Put A Spell On You: The Return Of The Sanderson Sisters at (Le) Poisson Rouge

SMASH stars Krysta Rodriguez and Andy Mientus will reunite in the "Hocus Pocus Focused" Halloween Bash! The Sanderson Sisters are back from the dead, and NO ONE wants to miss their return!

Jay Armstrong Johnson and Danny Marin present I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters! Back after two years of SOLD OUT shows, Jay and his cast of kooky characters are celebrating Halloween Salem Style!

So Come Little Children and get taken away by your three favorite witches and a slew of Broadway talent including Major Attaway (Aladdin), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Mykal Kilgore (Encores! Songs For A World), and many more to be announced soon!

Get ready for an upbeat and eclectic set of tunes from Broadway to Pop to Rock. COME IN COSTUME and you might just win some fun prizes!

I Put A Spell On You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters plays (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St) on Sunday, October 28, 2017 at 7pm and 9:45pm. There is a $20-$60 cover charge. Must be 18+ (Those under 18 can be admitted only if accompanied by a legal guardian.) Tickets and information are available at www.lpr.com.

You can currently see Jay Armstrong Johnson in the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre! He has most recently been seen on the ABC television drama QUANTICO AS Dr. Will Olsen. Known for his thrilling vocal prowess, Jay has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me If You Can, and HAIR. He starred opposite Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald in the New York Philharmonic's production of Sweeney Todd filmed for PBS, and played the title role in Candide at New York City Opera directed by Hal Prince.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You