Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Jawan M. Jackson Ain't Too Proud to Bake Sweet Donuts!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by one of Ain't Too Proud's Temptations, Jawan M. Jackson. Check out the recipe for Katie's Ain't Too Proud to Bake Sweet Donuts below!

Born and raised in the heart of Motown, Jawan M. Jackson is a native of Detroit. Jackson made his professional debut starring in Broadway's Motown The Musical as Melvin Franklin of The Temptations. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Jackson began his career as a radio personality for Detroit's top radio station, Hot 107.5. Upon graduation, he successfully helped instill, develop, and execute a program for high school students who had a passion for pursuing a career in acting and the arts. Film: Sparkle (2012), Love Thy Self (2014). TV: Netflix's "The Get Down" (2016), PBS's "Doo Wop Generations" (2018).

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Ain't Too Proud to BAKE Sweet Donuts

Ingredients:



Donuts

-2C Flour

-1 tsp Baking Powder

-1/2 tsp salt

-Nutmeg To Taste

-2 TBSP Room Temperature Butter

-1/2 C Sugar In The Raw

-2 Egg Yolks

-1/2 C Sour Cream



Glaze

-4 TBSP Hot Water

-2 C Powdered Sugar

-1/2 C Corn Syrup



Directions:



-In a medium sized bowl combine your dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg and set aside.



-In the bowl of your mixer, cream together your butter and Sugar In The Raw.



-Separate your yolks from your whites and add the yolks to your bitter mixture.



-Mix in your sour cream and dry ingredients alternating as you go.



-Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes and let donuts cool on a cooling rack lined with a baking pan.



-Combine all of your glaze ingredients until mixture is completely clear and smooth. Make sure there are no clumps of powdered sugar left visible.



-Dip your cooled donuts front and back then shake off excess syrup and let sit to dry for 10 minutes.



-Enjoy your old fashioned sour cream donuts with a tempting glass of milk and your favorite Temptations hit!





Related Articles