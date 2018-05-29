Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Hailey Kilgore Makes a Dessert Fit for the Gods!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In the premiere episode of season 3, we bring you a Tony nominee from Once On This Island, the radiant Hailey Kilgore! Check out the recipe for Katie's Mango Blueberry Tarts below!

A Dessert For The Gods: Mango Blueberry Tarts

DOUGH

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 C Flour

-1/2 C Sugar In The Raw

-Pinch of Salt

-1 Stick of Butter

-1 Egg Yolk

-2 TBSP Milk

Directions:

-Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl.

-Add egg and milk.

-Cut butter into small cubes and work all ingredients together into a solid dough ball.

FILLING

Ingredients:

-1 Large Mango

-4 TBSP Powdered Sugar

-1 Lime

-4 Eggs

-1 TBSP Sour Cream

Directions:

-Peel and chop mango into slices.

-Puree mango and juice of the lime in a food processor and then place in a large bowl.

-Add in eggs and sour cream and mix together.

-Section off small pieces of dough (about the size of your palm) and line the bottom of a mini cup cake pan.

-Fill each lined cup cake tin with mango filling just below the top.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes.

-Remove from oven, let cool and remove from pan.

-Sprinkle tarts with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Born in Humble, Texas, Hailey was adopted at birth and raised by her parents in the small town of Happy Valley, Oregon. Starting at age six, she was involved with a local children's choir. While she has studied classical, jazz, opera, country, and gospel, her love has always been musical theatre. In high school, she competed at the local, state and national level for singing. She won second place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition in Portland, and competed at the National August Wilson Monologue Competition in New York. Regional credits include: Ain't Misbehavin' (Woman, Portland Center Stage), Our Town (Rebecca Gibbs, Portland Center Stage), PWP Perfect Works In Progress (Donald Webster), Romeo and Juliet(Prince, Ensemble), Crumbs From The Table Of Joy (Ermina), The Colored Museum. Hailey was accepted into the Musical Theatre program at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

