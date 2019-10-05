Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: CHICAGO's Charlotte d'Amboise Gives 'Em the Old Razzle Dazzle In The Kitchen

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Chicago the musical, Charlotte d'Amboise. Check out the recipe for Katie's Hot Honey Loaf below!

Some of d'Amboise's theatre credits include Broadway: Pippin, A Chorus Line & Jerome Robbins Broadway (Tony Nominations), Sweet Charity and Damn Yankees (Astaire Awards), Contact (PBS Special), Company, Carrie, Song & Dance, CATS. Numerous Film and TV including Every Little Step and Frances Ha.

Chicago's Hot Honey Loaf

Ingredients:

-2 1/2C Whole Wheat Flour

-1TBSP Baking Powder

-1tsp Baking Soda

-1TBSP Cinnamon

-1/2tsp Ginger

-1/2tsp Cloves

-1C Agave

-1C Agave In The Raw

-1C Apple Sauce

-1/2C Vegetable Oil

-1/2C Golden Raisins

Directions:

-In a bowl combine all of your dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and cloves.

-Using your fingers, carve out a hole in the middle of your dry ingredients.

-Pour into the hole your Agave In The Raw, apple sauce and vegetable oil.

-Mix your wet ingredients into your dry until fully combined and there are no lumps of flour.

-Add and mix in raisins until evenly dispersed.

-Line a loaf pan with a strip of parchment paper leaving enough paper on the upper edge that you can grab onto.

-Grease the entire pan.

-Pour in batter and smooth out to make an even top.

-Bake at 325 degrees for 45minutes.

-Drizzle hot honey on the top of your warm loaf allowing honey to really soak in.

-Enjoy a slice with a cup of tea or whisky while enjoying your life on the outside





