Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Bake Profiteroles Fit for a Princess!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you not one, but two very special guests from Anastasia- Christy Altomare and Derek Klena! For the recipe for Katie's Princess Profiteroles, visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Altomare's Broadway credits include: Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Off-Broadway: Carrie (Sue Snell, MCC). First National Tour: Spring Awakening (Wendla). Regional: Daddy Long Legs (Jerrusha); Camelot (Guenevere, Chicago); Anastasia (Anya, Hartford Stage, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). Television: "The Big C." Cast recording: Carrie. Original music (singer/songwriter): After You, Waiting for You.

Klena's Broadway credits include: The Bridges of Madison County (OBC), Wicked. Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Second Stage, Clive Barnes Award nomination), Carrie (MCC). Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Diner (Signature Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company), Unknown Soldier (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Hairspray (Hollywood Bowl). Television: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; "Quantico"; "Blue Bloods"; "Law and Order: SVU"; "Carrie Diaries."

