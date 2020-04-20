BWWPrompts: Who Would You Cast As Glinda and Elphaba in the WICKED Movie?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: Who would you cast as Glinda and Elphaba in the Wicked movie?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"idina and kristin are the only correct answer to this question" @maddiemazurek

"Ben Platt as Elphaba. Dove Cameron as Glinda." @sunshine_platt

"Imagine this... for Act One, Elphaba is played by Mary Kate Morrissey and Glinda is Ginna Claire Mason... but then in Act Two for the time jump, it's Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. That's the dream." @madelynsykes

"Taylor louderman and Barrett Wilbert weed and glinda and elphaba, in that order" @brodyeisenhour17

"Anna Kendrick / Amanda Seyfried" @thedemilios

Twitter

"@KristenBell & @CynthiaEriVo" @morganajames

"Eva Noblezada or Caroline Bowman as Elphaba and Dove Cameron as Glinda" @jen_holdstock

"Anna Kendrick as Elphaba and Erin Mackey as Glinda" @justicewinter7

"Easily @JessicaVosk as Elphaba and @amandajanecoop as Glinda! I'll always regret not being able to see them in the show!" @katieshaffer17

"Rachel Bloom-Elphaba Kristin Bell-Glinda" @markgtheater

Facebook

"Kristen Bell as Glinda Jessie Mueller as Elphaba" Nathan Brandon Gaik

"Patti LuPone IS Elphaba. Christine Ebersole IS Glinda" Jordan Li-Smith

"Jackie Burns as Elphaba and Kara Lindsay as Glinda" Russ Mccrory

"Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Brittany Snow as Glinda" Luke Martschinske

"The Rock and Mark Wahlberg." Derek V. Beltz





