BWW TV: What's the Buzz with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE? John Legend, Sara Bareilles & More Tell Us What's Happenin'

Heaven on your mind already? In just under a month, NBC will present Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, starring Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy winner John Legend as Jesus Christ, with Broadway star and acclaimed recording artist Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, rock icon Alice Cooper as King Herod, and "Hamilton" alum and "Power" co-star Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas.

Rounding out the cast are Tony nominee Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Broadway veteran Jason Tam as Peter, "M. Butterfly" star Jin Ha as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.. The production will be helmed by esteemed British theatre director David Leveaux.

As previously announced, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," a staged version of the original rock musical, will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius and Alex Rudzinski.

BroadwayWorld met with the company earlier today and we're taking you to the red carpet for all the buzz!

