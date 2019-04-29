BWW TV: Watch Michael Urie, Kevin Chamberlin & More Preview Encores! HIGH BUTTON SHOES

Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

New York City Center will soon present the final Encores! production of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season, High Button Shoes. The production will feature Aidan Alberto (Stevie), Jennifer Allen (Shirley Simpkins), Kevin Chamberlin (Mr. Pontdue), Carla Duren (Fran), Chester Gregory (Papa Longstreet), Mylinda Hull (Nancy), Marc Koeck (Oggle), Matt Loehr (Uncle Willy), Wayne Pretlow (Elmer Simpkins), Michael Urie (Harrison Floy), and Betsy Wolfe (Sara Longstreet).

The ensemble includes Ward Billeisen, Sam Bolen, Colin Cunliffe, Nicholas Cunningham, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Christine DiGiallondardo, Michael Everett, Ta'Nika Gibson, Berklea Going, Marc Heitzman, Leah Horowitz, Caijai Fellows Johnson, Robin Masella, Skye Mattox, Kaitlin Mesh, Justin Packard, Nathan Riley, Blakely Slaybaugh, George Slotin, Madison Stratton, and Shaun-Avery Williams.

A springtime romp, High Button Shoes follows the misadventures of two charismatic conmen (Michael Urie and Kevin Chamberlin) as they proceed to bamboozle Sara Longstreet (Betsy Wolfe) and her family-inciting a chase from New Brunswick, down the Jersey Shore, to Atlantic City. The first Broadway collaboration from Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, the production features hits like "Papa, Won't You Dance with Me" and "On a Sunday by the Sea." Jerome Robbins won his first Tony Award for Best Choreography with the show and two numbers-the dazzling comedic 10-minute ensemble piece, "Bathing Beauty Ballet," and "I Still Get Jealous"-will use his original choreography staged by Sarah O'Gleby. This Encores! production pays tribute to Robbins's inspiring legacy in honor of the Jerome Robbins Centennial and City Center's 75th Anniversary Season. Directed by John Rando with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, High Button Shoes will run for seven performances only, May 8 through 12, at New York City Center.

Below, watch as Urie, Chamberlin and the rest of the cast gives a sneak peek of "On a Sunday By the Sea."





