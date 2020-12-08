BWW TV: Watch Audra McDonald Sing Sondheim and Weill in Sneak Peek of City Center Gala

Tomorrow, December 9 (7:30pm ET), incomparable Audra McDonald makes her debut at City Center in the City Center 2020 Gala | An Evening with Audra McDonald- an intimate digital Gala presentation filmed live on stage. Longtime collaborator and music director Andy Einhorn accompanies the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning McDonald on piano for an evening of popular standards from the Great American Songbook and classics from the golden age of Broadway by Leonard Bernstein, Jerry Herman, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, and more-hosted by Michael Urie.

McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth; and a founding member of Black Theatre United, whose mission is to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theater community and throughout the nation. Funds raised by all streamed performances of the 2020 Gala | An Evening with Audra McDonald will ensure City Center is able to continue its founding mission to provide access to the best in the performing arts and to support artists with opportunities to create and perform.

Digital access for New York City Center's 2020 Gala concert starts at $35. Tickets are available online at NYCityCenter.org .

Catch a sneak peek of the special event below as McDonald sings Maxwell Anderson and Kurt Weill's "It Never Was You" and Stephen Sondheim's "The Glamorous Life".

Produced by New York City Center and Nel Shelby Productions

