BWW TV: Taylor Trensch & Kyle Scatliffe Open Up About the Importance of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Ever since it opened on Broadway last winter, To Kill a Mockingbird has been making history at the Shubert Theatre, where it has already become the highest-grossing American play ever. The history-making continued on February 26... this time at Madison Square Garden.

A capacity crowd of 18,000 New York City public school students got to witness the play together at MSG in a first-of-its-kind, entirely free event. "It was so special to hear a new generation of people, who care just as much about fighting as they do about creating a world that makes room for everybody," said Taylor Trensch, who plays Dill in the production. This event marked the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater.

"I love the community aspect of a putting a show together," says Scatliffe, who plays Tom Robinson. "I feel like from the top down, we know that we are all in this together and we can do wonders to create something that can help change people's mindsets and change the world." How can this story in particular change the world?

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, played four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Golden Globe Award winner Ed Harris.

Below, watch as Trensch and Scatliffe with Richard Ridge about their experience joining the company, how they prepared for Madison Square Garden, and so much more!

** NOTE: Like all Broadway shows, To Kill a Mockingbird is on hiatus until April 13, when performances are set to resume at the Shubert Theatre.





Related Articles