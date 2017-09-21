BWW TV: Sing It, Celie! Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Tour Bring Down the House in Rehearsal

Sep. 21, 2017  

The first North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE will launch on October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour.

Cast members from the 2016 Broadway revival lead the touring company, including Adrianna Hicks (Aladdin, Sister Act - Germany) as Celie, Carla R. Stewart (Ghost - National Tour, Rent - Regional) as Shug Avery and Carrie Compere (Holler If You Hear Me, Shrek the Musical - National Tour) as Sofia.

Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Tony Award-winning director and scenic designer John Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Company) recreates his award winning work for the national tour, alongside costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Dan Moses Schreier and wig & hair design by Charles G. LaPointe.

We're taking you inside the rehearsal room to meet the company and watch some very special performance highlights below!

BWW TV: Sing It, Celie! Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Tour Bring Down the House in Rehearsal
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author TV - On the Road

TV - On the Road BroadwayWorld is hitting the road to check out some of the most anticipated productions near YOU!

  • BWW TV: Sing It, Celie! Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Tour Bring Down the House in Rehearsal
  • ENTRE NOS: PART 2 Starring Rising Latino Stand-Up Comics Premieres On HBO Latino, 10/13
  • BWW TV: There's No Way You Can Stop... the SCHOOL OF ROCK Tour! Go Inside Rehearsal!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room with the Company of the LOVE NEVER DIES National Tour!
  • BWW TV: Hear the New People Sing in the Rehearsal Room for LES MISERABLES on Tour!
  • Fans Get First Look at HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 in Knoxville, TN

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com