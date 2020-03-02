BWW TV: Meet the New Stars of FROZEN on Broadway- McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renee & Ryan McCartan!

Just last month, Frozen on Broadway welcomed three news stars: McKenzie Kurtz, Ciara Renée, and Ryan McCartan. The trio enters the production with the introduction of several exciting changes to the musical.

"We have the new song now, 'I Can't Lose You' in the second act," explains Renée. "[It is] so beautiful and really helps to support the narrative that these two sisters really love each other and have this deep connection even though they've been separated by the circumstances. I think it's really beautiful and moving."

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

