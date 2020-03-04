BWW TV: Meet ANASTASIA On Tour's New Anya, Beth Stafford Laird!

Meet Anastasia on tour's new Anya, Beth Stafford Laird, who rejoins the national tour of Broadway's Anastasia beginning April 7, 2020. in Tulsa, OK. Beth was an original company member on the First National Tour of ANASTASIA, performing the role of Anya as a swing/understudy.

Laird will lead the current touring company in the title role through the remaining spring and summer engagements.

Beth Stafford Laird earned her BFA in musical theater at Emerson College and her credits include the tours of Newsies, Beauty and the Beast (International) and Ghost. Favorite regional productions include Newsies (Katherine Plumber), Anything Goes (Hope), Mamma Mia (Ali), Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat (Anna), The Little Mermaid (Ariel), Sweeney Todd (Johanna).

Beth Stafford Laird joins current cast members Jake Levy as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Alison Ewing as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad, MaddieKay Harris and Eloise Vaynshtok as Little Anastasia. The current ANASTASIA ensemble includes Janet Dickinson, Kylie Victoria Edwards, Hannah Florence, Jeremiah Ginn, Brad Greer, Tamra Hayden, Lucy Horton, Christopher M. Howard, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Youngsil Kim, Ryan Mac, Mark MacKillop, Daniel Z. Miller, Kenneth Michael Murray, Omar Nieves, Taylor Quick, and Sareen Tchekmedyian.

The tour, now playing at Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK through March 8, currently features the original tour star Lila Coogan, as Anya. Lila will play her final performance in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday, April 5.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex- aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award- winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

The First National Tour will play 18 more cities including Seattle, Boston and Atlanta and is currently announced through August 2. For the full tour schedule, ticket information and more, please visit www.anastasiabroadway.com.





Related Articles