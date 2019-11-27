BWW TV: Lightning (Thief) Strikes at Broadway Sessions

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions we were joined by cast members and the composer of Broadway's The Lightning Thief! We had such an incredible time with Rob Rokicki, Amanda Flynn, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Izzy Figueroa. Our two Rising Stars were the amazing Torri Bouslough and Savannah Lobel. Drew Wutke was our FANTASTIC guest pianist for the evening and it was such a fun time for all involved.

Make sure you mark your calendar for our Spongebob Reunion Show on December 5th! Reservations can be made at bwaysessions.net. It's definitely going to be a night to remember, and we would love to see you there. This Thanksgiving, we are feeling very thankful for all of our past, present and future performers along with our incredible audience who help make our show what it is!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





