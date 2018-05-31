BWW TV: Laura Benanti, Billy Porter & More Head to the Red Carpet for THE BOYS IN THE BAND

A new Broadway season has begun! The Booth Theatre was the place to be last night as the company of The Boys in the Band, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, celebrated the play's 50th anniversary ahead of its official opening tonight, May 31.

Mart Crowley's fiercely funny and groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

Below, we're taking you to the red carpet with some of Broadway's best, including Billy Porter, Laura Benanti, Mario Cantone, Anthony Rapp and many more!

