BWW TV: Kristin Chenoweth Performs at Inaugural Rebel Girls United Rally

This past Sunday, Rebel Girls --- the preeminent girl-driven edutainment brand celebrated International Day of the Girl and the launch of their newest book with the Inaugural Rebel Girls United rally.

The first-of-its-kind virtual event featured live performances, sing-alongs, dance parties, interactive art and cooking moments from a diverse set of all female celebrities, change-makers, thought-leaders and doers from different parts of the world whose very stories are featured in the Rebel Girls universe's newest book - Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World - releasing tomorrow, October 13th.

The Rebel Girls United Rally was hosted by 12-year-old British Olympian, professional skateboarder and surfer, Sky Brown, and also featured Beyonce's dance captain Ashley Everett, Chef and owner of London's Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan, father daughter cheer duo Jayden and Roland Pollard, the legendary Joan Jett, and more.

Watch Kristin Chenoweth sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" below!

