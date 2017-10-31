BWW TV: It's a Very DOLLY Hulaween when Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber & More Come Out to Support Bette Midler!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

"Everyone is entitled to clean, green, open space, not just the rich."

Bette Midler doesn't just say that, she believes it, and her years of work with the New York Restoration Project are proof. Last night Broadway's current and future cast of Hello, Dolly! gathered at Midler's Hulaween bash- the annual benefit supporting the New York Restoration Project, held at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for the special night to chat with Midler about her passion project, plus to catch up with Hello, Dolly!'s incoming stars. Find out why Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber can't wait to get started below!

Ms. Midler will play the final performance of her history-making run in Hello, Dolly! on Sunday, January 14, 2018. Six days later, on Saturday evening, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Ms. Peters takes on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi.

