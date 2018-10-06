BWW TV: Here They Go Again! ROCK OF AGES Cast Gets Pumped Up for National Tour

Oct. 6, 2018  

The 10th anniversary tour of ROCK OF AGES is getting ready to hit the road!

Leading the cast are Anthony Nuccio as "Drew Boley," Katie LaMark as "Sherrie Christian," John-Michael Breen as "Lonny," Sam Harvey as "Stacee Jaxx," Ryan M. Hunt as "Dennis," Chris Renalds as "Franz," Kristina Walz as "Regina," Kenya Hamilton as "Justice," and Andrew Tebo as "Hertz." The tour will also feature Michael Bojtos, Emily Croft, Kyle Jurassic, Mark LaDuke, Carlina Parker, Darrell Wayne Purcell, Stephen Rochet, Zoe Unkovich, and Brenna Wahl.

It's 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous rock club, ROCK OF AGES allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite '80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

ROCK OF AGES opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel. Tour stops are planned across the country starting October 2018 with additional dates to be announced.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

BWW TV: Here They Go Again! ROCK OF AGES Cast Gets Pumped Up for National Tour
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Include






From This Author TV - On the Road

BroadwayWorld is hitting the road to check out some of the most anticipated productions near YOU!

  • BWW TV: Hear the Story and Watch a Sneak Peek of A BRONX TALE on Tour!
  • BWW TV: Here They Go Again! ROCK OF AGES Cast Gets Pumped Up for National Tour
  • BWW TV: The Journey Continues! ANASTASIA Cast Helps National Tour Company Hit the Road!
  • BWW TV: FINDING NEVERLAND Gets Ready to Fly Away on Tour; Go Inside Rehearsals!
  • BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for David Henry Hwang & Jeanine Tesori's SOFT POWER!
  • BWW TV: Christopher Sieber, Beth Leavel, the Orphans and More Preview ANNIE in Rehearsal at Paper Mill

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE