BWW TV: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for TINA with Katori Hall!

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Rehearsals are now underway for the Broadway production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. Below, watch as book writer Katori Hall addresses the TINA company on what it means to bring Tina's story to Broadway this season.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.





Related Articles