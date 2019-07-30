BWW TV: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Goodspeed's PASSING THROUGH in the Show's Final Vlog!

Goodspeed Musicals is set to stage the inspiring new musical Passing Through this summer, and we're getting an inside peek with an exclusive vlog series featuring the show's cast and creative team. Check out the final episode below to hear from the show's composer/lyricist and book writer, Brett Ryback and Eric Ulloa all about the musical development of the show!

Goodspeed stated "One of the parts of this incredible true story that first drew us in, was the chance to take an audience across America. Along with the changing landscape and communities, comes the incredibly diverse musical stylings that this country has to offer. From Bluegrass to Delta Gospel to the Copland-esque sweep that drives through the plains of Texas, Brett Ryback's score celebrates that very breadth of sound itself. Watch as we take you inside the music, and identify musical "points of interest" as we trek through the map of Passing Through."

Set amidst the rich sounds and diverse tapestry of the American landscape, Passing Through tells the incredible true story of a young man who journeys on foot from Pennsylvania to California, collecting stories as he goes. But when his trek brings to light an unresolved family crisis, he must use the lessons he's gathered to finally confront his past. Don't miss the musical that celebrates America and the power of what can happen when we open ourselves up to a stranger.

Passing Through features music and lyrics by Brett Ryback, book by Eric Ulloa, choreography by Marcos Santana, and direction by Igor Goldin. The show is based on the memoir "Walking to Listen" by Andrew Forsthoefel.

The cast includes Max Chernin as Andrew, Jim Stanek as Andrew's Dad, Garrett Long as Andrew's Mom, Celeste Rose as Karie, and Jennifer Leigh Warren as Emma and The Professor. The ensemble includes Joan Almedilla, Reed Armstrong, Ryan Duncan, Linedy Genao, Charles Gray and Mary Jo Mecca.

Passing Through will run July 26 - August 18, 2019. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.





