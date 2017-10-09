BWW TV: Get ON YOUR FEET! for Highlights of the First National Tour

The highly anticipated First National Tour of ON YOUR FEET! - based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan - just celebrated its Grand Opening in the Estefans' home city of Miami at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. BroadwayWorld has highlights from the show below!

The engagement runs through Sunday, October 15, before traveling to 60 additional cities across the country through April 21, 2019 - including Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Denver.

The hit Broadway musical stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martinez plays Emilio Estefan.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans' journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "1-2-3," "Get On Your Feet," "Mi Tierra," Don't Want To Lose You Now," and "Reach," in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

