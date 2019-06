BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Leads The Tony-Nominated Designers Of GARY In A Roundtable Discussion

See the creative team of the weird and wonderful new play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, assemble for an in-depth roundtable on the show's Tony-nominated set.

Director George C. Wolfe leads veteran Broadway artists (and Tony nominees!) costume designer Ann Roth, set designer Santo Loquasto, and lighting designers Peggy Eisenhauer and Jules Fisher in the chat below!

Starring three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Tony Award nominee Nielsen, and Tony Award winner White, Gary is directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. Featuring original music by Danny Elfman, and movement by Bill Irwin, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Nielsen- are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.





Related Articles