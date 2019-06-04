GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS
Click Here for More Articles on GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS

BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Leads The Tony-Nominated Designers Of GARY In A Roundtable Discussion

Jun. 4, 2019  

See the creative team of the weird and wonderful new play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, assemble for an in-depth roundtable on the show's Tony-nominated set.

Director George C. Wolfe leads veteran Broadway artists (and Tony nominees!) costume designer Ann Roth, set designer Santo Loquasto, and lighting designers Peggy Eisenhauer and Jules Fisher in the chat below!

Starring three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane, Tony Award nominee Nielsen, and Tony Award winner White, Gary is directed by five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe. Featuring original music by Danny Elfman, and movement by Bill Irwin, Gary is set just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus.

In Gary, Taylor Mac's singular world view intersects with Shakespeare's first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. In Mac's extraordinary new play, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. And two very lowly servants - Lane and Nielsen- are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400 - but it feels like the end of the world.

BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Leads The Tony-Nominated Designers Of GARY In A Roundtable Discussion
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: George C. Wolfe Leads The Tony-Nominated Designers Of GARY In A Roundtable Discussion
  • BWW TV: Mark William Will Kick Off Tony Awards Weekend at The Green Room 42
  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For THE WORST WITCH; Plus Full Casting Announced!
  • Review Roundup: BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival; What Did The Critics Think?
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Gets Too Darn Hot with KISS ME, KATE's Erica Mansfield!
  • Tonys Talk: Jason Danieley Tributes His Late Wife and 2019 Tony Honoree, Marin Mazzie

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup